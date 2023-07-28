Registration Is Open Until August 11 For LE DÎNER EN BLANC Jersey City, An Unforgettable Evening On August 17

The magical, Parisian-inspired community event, Le Dîner en Blanc - Jersey City, is open for registration. Guests need to purchase tickets before August 11 at 11:59 pm to attend the event on Thursday, August 17, 2023. This 2nd edition of Dîner en Blanc - Jersey City promises an exciting lineup of entertainment, including circus performers, live music, and a dance party with DJ Showcase!

Le Dîner en Blanc is so much more than an event. It is a unique cultural experience that empowers friends to gather and celebrate life, food, wine, fashion, and community. Guests bring their own tables, chairs, picnic baskets—all the trimmings—to sit down with friends and make new connections in one of the city's most beautiful public spaces. The night culminates in a euphoric dance party under the stars. Guests are part of an international affair taking place in over 120 cities worldwide known for its all white dress code, thousands of attendees, and secret locations.

Diner en Blanc- Jersey City is hosted by arts nonprofit, Art House Productions, who curates an exciting lineup of performing artists. Food, wine, and champagne selections are provided by Jersey City French restaurant, MADAME, and can be conveniently purchased from the online e-store after registration.

“We are thrilled to bring Le Dîner en Blanc back to the Jersey City community this summer,” says Anna Gundersen, Associate Executive Director of Art House Productions. “This year the secret location will further elevate the experience for attendees. Join us for a party under the stars, an experience filled with music, art, dining, and celebration.”

To secure your spot under the stars before August 11, sign up by visiting the official website at jerseycity.dinerenblanc.com and clicking the "register" for waitlist tab. You will receive an invitation shortly after registering on the waitlist! Alternatively, you can email the hosts directly at jerseycity@dinerenblanc.com to receive an invitation.

Le Dîner en Blanc – Jersey City gratefully acknowledges The Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs, The Exchange Place Alliance, and MADAME as official partners of the 2023 edition of Le Dîner en Blanc - Jersey City.

Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions presents theater, performing and visual arts festivals, arts events, visual art exhibitions, and adult and youth art classes.