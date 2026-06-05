QUEEN NATION to Cap Princeton Pride Day at Morven Museum & Garden

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On Saturday, June 13, at 7pm, The Princeton Festival caps a day of Pride with a performance by Queen Nation at Morven Museum & Garden. No other tribute band brings the legacy of the original Queen band led by Freddie Mercury to life like Queen Nation. The live, 90-minute concert experience includes note-for-note renditions of classic Queen songs including "Bohemian Rhapsody,” "We Will Rock You," "Somebody To Love," "We Are the Champions," "Fat Bottomed Girls," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "My Best Friend," and "Dragon Attack."

The day begins at 10am with the annual Princeton Pride Parade organized by the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice and co-sponsored by The Coalition for Peace Action. The parade route starts at the Princeton Municipal Building parking lot at 400 Witherspoon Street with registered participants lining up as early as 9am. At 11am, the parade culminates at the Princeton YMCA for a free After-Party on the green at 59 Paul Robeson Place. On site will be drag performances, family-friendly activities, food trucks, vendors, artists, community organizations, and local businesses.

Starting at 6pm, Queen Nation fans are invited to picnic on the Colonial Lawn at Morven Museum & Garden. Picnic boxes from Jammin' Crepes can be pre-ordered up to 48 hours before the Queen Nation concert and will be delivered to Morven.

Lead singer for Queen, Freddie Mercury, was one of the first global rock stars to live openly as a queer and bisexual man. He admitted to a diagnosis of HIV/AIDS just before his death in 1991, paving the way for greater awareness of the illness and compassion towards those suffering from it. He was unapologetically himself and inspired others to live authentically.

Queen Nation consists of Gregory Finsley, vocals & keyboards as Freddie Mercury, Mike McManus, guitar as Brian May, Pete Burke, drums as Roger Taylor, Parker Combs, bass as John Deacon. The band's goal is to provide the world's best Queen tribute band experience at every live show. They pay homage to the original members of Queen, celebrating their iconic music, charm, and vitality. Birthed in 2004 in Los Angeles by DMHE, Queen Nation captures Queen's iconic 70s-80s concerts. This band revives Queen's classic magic through every Queen band member. At the helm is vocalist Gregory Finsley. His voice, eerily similar to Freddie's, and his piano skills, make him a true embodiment of the legendary Queen lead singer. Thanks to him, every performance feels like you can sing with Queen's true spirit.

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