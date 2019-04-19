Princeton Symphony Orchestra Gala Gets REMIXED

Beatboxing mixed seamlessly with Baroque music at the Princeton Symphony Orchestra's (PSO) recent Baroque REMIX Gala held Saturday, April 13 at Jasna Polana. The exciting night featured Grammy-nominated vocal percussionist Christylez Bacon and electric cellist Wytold performing with PSO musicians and violin students. Elegantly attired guests and sponsors Merrill, a Bank of America Company, Bryn Mawr Trust, and Fox Rothschild, LLP generously contributed to funds raised for the Orchestra and its PSO BRAVO! education programs, particularly to continue the PSO's presence in the Trenton Public Schools.

Taking advantage of a beautiful evening, guests lingered outside over cocktails on the terrace admiring the manicured lawn and blossoming trees. As the sun set, the atrium of Jasna Polana was transformed by candlelight from a host of candelabras and glorious floral arrangements in a rainbow of colors. In charge of setting the scene and coordinating the overall event were co-chairs Anna Horner, Elizabeth Pepek, and Stephanie Wedeking. Reflecting on the Gala, Ms. Wedeking said, "this is Princeton's premiere black-tie event. With the stunning setting of Jasna Polana and this year's genre-mixing theme with live music performed by the PSO and amazing guest artists--it's a unique experience you can't find anywhere else."

Surprise and delight lit the faces of the nearly 200 attendees at the sight of PSO's Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov and Executive Director Marc Uys donning period wigs to perform Antonio Vivaldi's Concerto for Three Violins in F Major. The Maestro played the harpsichord as Mr. Uys strolled with his violin, accompanied by PSO musicians and advanced string students Lauren Cao and Henry Zheng, participants in this season's PSO BRAVO! education programs.

Christylez Bacon and Wytold joined the ensemble, captivating the room with their signature works It's the Beatbox, Baroque Mix and Bach Remix, inviting the audience to join in on vocals. The two artists were featured at last year's PSO BRAVO! School Day Concerts in Princeton and Trenton. They have regularly performed with orchestras and in schools, offering "Classical Hip-Hop" education programs. The duo are recipients of multiple grants from the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities and the Maryland State Arts Council.

Australian-born auctioneer Duncan Schieb auctioned off items including vacation homes, fine dining and wines, and family excursions, all to the benefit of the Princeton Symphony Orchestra which seeks to continue to expand its concert offerings, reach new audiences, and attract today's top guest artists. With the help of Christylez Bacon and Wytold, Mr. Schieb led a rousing pledge drive to raise money for PSO BRAVO! Education Programs including masterclasses, the Listen Up! Creative Music Response Program, School Day Concerts, and in-school small ensemble groups introducing the string, wind, brass, and percussion families of the orchestra to Princeton area and Trenton elementary school children.

Acknowledging that this is the third consecutive PSO Gala chaired by Ms. Wedeking, she said, "I love doing it. I like bringing people together for the greater good of the community. In this case, music is the natural unifier as it appeals to everyone. Working with co-chairs Anna Horner and Elizabeth Pepek and the entire Gala committee has been an absolute pleasure. These are smart and engaging ladies who have extensive friend groups. No wonder the Gala is the most anticipated event of the year!"

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra provides classical, chamber, and pops concerts and over 100 PSO BRAVO! performances and events each year which engage students at every age level. The education programs are presented free of charge to schools and throughout the community. For more information on how to support the PSO, visit princetonsymphony.org/support.





