Princeton Summer Theater Returns in 2020 With New Artistic Director, Eliana Cohen-Orth

Princeton Summer Theater have announced the selection of Eliana Cohen-Orth as the company's Artistic Director for 2020. A member of the Princeton University Class of 2021 and a student in Princeton's Program in Theater, Cohen-Orth will spearhead the summer season in advance of Princeton Summer Theater's 50th anniversary celebration in November.

"The Hamilton Murray Theater has been an incredible artistic home during my time at Princeton," said Cohen-Orth. "Without giving too much away just yet, I can confidently say that PST audiences can look forward to a particularly exciting selection of shows."

A New York-based director, producer, and playwright, Cohen-Orth also serves as the General Manager of Theatre Intime, where she recently helmed productions of Eurydice and The Moors. Her previous work has won acclaim in the Young Playwrights National Playwriting Competition and the ESU Shakespeare Competition. Cohen-Orth's latest project, an original documentary play, will premiere at the Berlind Theatre this April as part of All Her Power, a collection of new works commemorating fifty years of co-education at Princeton.

Rounding out Princeton Summer Theater's new leadership team are Julia Elman as Publicity Director, Becca Jones as Box Office Manager, and seasoned company veteran Chamari White-Mink as Production and Company Manager. Former Artistic Director C. Luke Soucy will return as the season's Managing Director.

"Walking into a production with Eliana's name on it, you're certain to see a work not simply of high quality, but something as bold as it is beautiful and as challenging as it is charming," said Soucy. "With season planning well underway, I am confident Eliana will both continue and continue to improve our great tradition of presenting compelling summer theater for the Princeton community."

Since 1968, Princeton Summer Theater has provided the Mercer County community with high-quality works of theater produced by young artists, and has been dedicated to training and fostering the talent of the up-and-coming leaders of the theater world. PST was awarded the 2018 JerseyArt's People's Choice award for "Favorite Small Theatre."

Preparations for Princeton Summer Theater's 2020 season are currently ongoing. More information regarding specific productions, directors, and ticketing will be announced in the coming weeks. Performances will run from June 18 to August 9.





