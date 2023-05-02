Players Guild of Leonia Presents FLOWERS IN YOUR HAIR: A 60s Musical Revue

Get ready to step back in time with Flowers in Your Hair - A 60's Musical Revue at the Players Guild of Leonia. From May 19th through the 21, 2023, the Guild will showcase this exciting production at its theater located at 130 Grand Ave., Leonia, NJ 07605.

Flowers in Your Hair is a musical tribute to the iconic hits of the 60s. From The Beatles to The Mamas and the Papas to The Beach Boys, the talented cast will have you dancing in your seat and singing along to your favorite tunes. Get ready to relive the music that defined a generation and experience the groovy vibes of the era.

Conceived and directed by Joanne Moldt, Music Director Cheryl Woertz, and Assistant Director Linda Wielkotz, "Flowers in Your Hair" is produced by Ralph Martinez and Kim Queren. Costumes by Diane Arabella, set design by Steve Moldt, lighting by Dan Giordano, and Stage Manager Chris Milone. This talented team promises to transport audiences back to the 60s with an energetic and captivating performance. Flowers in Your Hair features an array of PGL talented singers: Diane Arabella, Marc Leland, Steve Moldt, Suzanne Renaud, Owen Sheridan, Peter Downing, Grace Callaghan, Loretta Vaccaro, and Elana Weinberger.

Joanne Moldt, the show's creator and director, expressed her excitement about bringing this production to the Players Guild of Leonia: "We can't wait to take audiences on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The 60s were a time of peace, love, and rock 'n' roll, and we can't wait to share the energy and spirit of that era with our community."