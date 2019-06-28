Union County Performing Arts Center and Pixie Dust Players, present Legally Blonde from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 28 at the Hamilton Stage.

Elle Woods appears to have it all, but her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

DATES/TIMES:

Friday, July 19 - 7:30pm

Saturday, July 20 -7:30pm

Sunday, July 21 - 1:00pm

Friday, July 26 - 7:30pm

Saturday, July 27 - 7:30pm

Sunday, July 28 - 1:00pm

Tickets are on sale now for $25.00 each. For more information and tickets, visit ucpac.org/events, visit the Box Office in person at 1601 Irving Street, Rahway, NJ, or call 732.499.8226. The Box Office can also be reached via email at boxoffice@ucpac.org.

The Hamilton Stage is located at 360 Hamilton Stage in Rahway, NJ and is easily accessible to major roads and public transportation.





