Pianist-Composer Dan Tepfer to Perform NATURAL MACHINES At The Morris Museum

The event will take place on February 4.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Dates Added for Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy's MAMA I'M A BIG Photo 4 MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW Concert Adds Performance Dates

Pianist-Composer Dan Tepfer to Perform NATURAL MACHINES At The Morris Museum

On February 4 at 3:00 PM, Music in the Somerset Hills and the Morris Museum are teaming up to present Dan Tepfer's Natural Machines, a Live Arts performance by the internationally acclaimed pianist-composer that explores the intersection of science and art.

Lovers of piano and technology alike will marvel at the displays of light and sound devised by Tepfer. In the Artist's own words, "Natural Machines is a project where I explore the intersection, in music, between natural and mechanical processes. I improvise at the piano, and programs I've written on my computer interact with me in real-time as I'm playing, both musically and visually...The visualizations I've made are intended to reveal the underlying musical structure of each piece. They're generated in real-time as I play. Everything on the screen is a direct representation of some aspect of the music: pitch, dynamics, rhythm, harmony."

The New York City-based Tepfer, born in 1982 in Paris to American parents, has recorded and performed around the world with some of the leading lights in jazz and classical music, from Lee Konitz to Renée Fleming, and released eleven albums of his own in solo, duo and trio formats. One of his generation's extraordinary talents, Tepfer has earned an international reputation as a pianist-composer of wide-ranging innovation, individuality, and drive-one "who refuses to set himself limits" (France's Télérama). He has also been hailed by New York Magazine as "One of the moment's most adventurous and relevant musicians."

The purchase of a ticket to the performance also includes access to Morris Museum's many exhibits. Concertgoers can arrive earlier in the day to fully explore, or browse before the museum closes at 5 PM after the concert ends around 4:15 PM. There will also be a special Curator-lead Guinness Gallery demonstration at 2:00 PM in the Guinness entry gallery, highlighted by performances of Morris Museum's 1925 Knabe Baby Grand Reproducing Piano, by the hands of 20's jazz icons like: Jelly Roll Morton, Henry Lange, Zez Confrey & more.

Tickets for this performance are $33 General Admission, $28 for Morris Museum members, and $18 for age 25 and under. To reserve ahead, visit morrismuseum.org/live-arts/dan-tepfer-natural-machines.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Julie Galorenzo to Present ONLY FAMOUS ON TIKTOK at SOPAC This Weekend Photo
Julie Galorenzo to Present ONLY FAMOUS ON TIKTOK at SOPAC This Weekend

Join local performer Julie Galorenzo at the South Orange Performing Arts Center for her show 'Only Famous on TikTok' as part of the Cabaret in the Loft series. Don't miss this sold-out performance!

2
Roxey Ballet to Present CARMEN in February Photo
Roxey Ballet to Present CARMEN in February

Roxey Ballet presents Carmen, a contemporary masterpiece full of passion and betrayal. Witness the twists of romance and tragic consequences unfold in this sizzling dance production

3
Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey To Open Exhibitions Celebrating Gallery Aferro Photo
Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey To Open Exhibitions Celebrating Gallery Aferro

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey opens exhibitions celebrating Gallery Aferro, a Newark-based arts organization.

4
Review: IBSENS GHOST at George Street Playhouse-A Hilarious Must-See Photo
Review: IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playhouse-A Hilarious Must-See

Are you ready for some good laughs and great entertainment?  That’s just what you’ll find at George Street Playhouse (GSP) with their current production of Ibsen’s Ghost. 

More Hot Stories For You

Julie Galorenzo to Present ONLY FAMOUS ON TIKTOK at SOPAC This WeekendJulie Galorenzo to Present ONLY FAMOUS ON TIKTOK at SOPAC This Weekend
Roxey Ballet to Present CARMEN in FebruaryRoxey Ballet to Present CARMEN in February
Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey To Open Exhibitions Celebrating Gallery AferroVisual Arts Center Of New Jersey To Open Exhibitions Celebrating Gallery Aferro
Paterson Performing Arts Development Council to Welcome Susan Justiniano As Its Newest Playwright-In-ResidencePaterson Performing Arts Development Council to Welcome Susan Justiniano As Its Newest Playwright-In-Residence

Videos

Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center Video
Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May Video
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024 Video
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Celebrate Mardi Gras with Thaddeus Expose! in New Jersey Celebrate Mardi Gras with Thaddeus Expose!
Morris Museum (2/11-2/11)
Little Women in New Jersey Little Women
JCC MetroWest Maurice Levin Theater (2/08-2/18)
Scenario for a Past Future, an exhibition by Josephine Meckseper, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts and Department of Art & Archaeology in New Jersey Scenario for a Past Future, an exhibition by Josephine Meckseper, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts and Department of Art & Archaeology
Lewis Center for the Arts, Princeton University (1/31-2/22)
The Barber of Seville in New Jersey The Barber of Seville
Sieminski Theater at the Cultural Arts Center of Fellowship Village (2/18-2/18)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/31-5/31)
MISERY in New Jersey MISERY
Algonquin Arts Theatre (2/24-3/03)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin with New Jersey Symphony in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin with New Jersey Symphony
State Theatre New Jersey (2/18-2/18)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
State Theatre New Jersey (2/18-2/18)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (5/17-5/17)
A Night on the Town in New Jersey A Night on the Town
New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (4/27-4/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You