Photos & Video: Israel Horovitz's SINS OF THE MOTHER at NJ Rep

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New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) will present Sins of the Mother by playwright Israel Horovitz, directed by Evan Bergman, through May 3, 2026. Opening night will be celebrated on April 11 at 7:30 PM. You can now get a first look at photos and video of the production here!

Set in the tight-knit fishing town of Gloucester, Massachusetts, Sins of the Mother follows Douggie, a young man returning home to prove his roots among a group of rugged, fiercely loyal locals who live by their hands—and sometimes by violence. In a place where everyone knows everyone, belonging must be earned. As Douggie attempts to confirm his past, he is pulled into a web of long-buried secrets tied to his mother and the town itself. What unfolds is a gripping, darkly humorous exploration of identity, loyalty, and the lingering scars of unfinished wars.

The cast features John Adams, Michael Bakkensen, Rudy Galvan, and Edward James Hyland.

Photo credit: Andrea Phox

The cast of Sins of the Mother

The cast of Sins of the Mother

The cast of Sins of the Mother

The cast of Sins of the Mother

The cast of Sins of the Mother

The cast of Sins of the Mother

The cast of Sins of the Mother