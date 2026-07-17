Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend
The comedic noir farce plays at Hamilton Murray Theater on Princeton's campus.
The 39 Steps is a comedic noir farce closing this weekend, with performances Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm and Saturday at 2:00pm at the Hamilton Murray Theater. Check out photos!
Princeton Summer Theater was founded by a group of Princeton University students in 1968, and has been an institution dedicated to training the up-and-coming leaders of the theater world ever since.
Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! The show features over 150 zany characters (played by a cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!
Housed in the Hamilton Murray Theater on Princeton Campus, it has helped launch the careers of hundreds of young artists. Notable alumni include Tony award winners Bebe Neuwirth, Broadway writer Winnie Holzman, and Hollywood movie star William Hootkins.
Jacob Schorsch
Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna
Jordan Rashdan, Joe McLean
Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna, Joe McLean, Jordan Rashdan
Jordan Rashdan, Joe McLean, Jacob Schorsch
Jacob Schorsch, Joe McLean
Jacob Schorsch
Jordan Rashdan, Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna
Jordan Rashdan, Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna
Jacob Schorsch, Joe McLean
Jacob Schorsch
Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna, Joe McLean, Jordan Rashdan
Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna, Joe McLean, Jordan Rashdan
Jordan Rashdan, Joe McLean
Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna
Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna
Jordan Rashdan, Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna, Joe McLean
Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna, Jordan Rashdan, Joe McLean
Jordan Rashdan, Joe McLean, Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna
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