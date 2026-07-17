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Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend

The comedic noir farce plays at Hamilton Murray Theater on Princeton's campus.

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The 39 Steps is a comedic noir farce closing this weekend, with performances Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm and Saturday at 2:00pm at the Hamilton Murray Theater. Check out photos!

Princeton Summer Theater was founded by a group of Princeton University students in 1968, and has been an institution dedicated to training the up-and-coming leaders of the theater world ever since.

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! The show features over 150 zany characters (played by a cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!

Housed in the Hamilton Murray Theater on Princeton Campus, it has helped launch the careers of hundreds of young artists. Notable alumni include Tony award winners Bebe Neuwirth, Broadway writer Winnie Holzman, and Hollywood movie star William Hootkins.

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jacob Schorsch

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jordan Rashdan, Joe McLean

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna, Joe McLean, Jordan Rashdan

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jordan Rashdan, Joe McLean, Jacob Schorsch

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jacob Schorsch, Joe McLean

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jacob Schorsch

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jordan Rashdan, Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jordan Rashdan, Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jacob Schorsch, Joe McLean

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jacob Schorsch

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna, Joe McLean, Jordan Rashdan

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna, Joe McLean, Jordan Rashdan

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jordan Rashdan, Joe McLean

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jordan Rashdan, Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna, Joe McLean

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna, Jordan Rashdan, Joe McLean

Photos: THE 39 STEPS to Close at Princeton Summer Theater This Weekend Image


Jordan Rashdan, Joe McLean, Jacob Schorsch, Shae McKenna

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More on Hamilton Murray Theater
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7/16 - 7/18/2026
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