THE COUSINS World Premiere to Open Yendor Theatre Company's Summer Series in Newark
Performances will be held at Lincoln Park on July 17th and August 7th, and at Military Park on July 31st. Shows are free of charge.
Yendor Theatre Company will present the return of their renowned summer play series, as part of their Neighborhood Theatre Initiative. Launched in 2019, the Neighborhood Theatre Initiative stages free, professional theatre directly in public, outdoors spaces throughout the City of Newark.
This year's production will be The Cousins by Jersey's own BV Marshall, directed by YTC Artistic Director, Andrew Binger. Performances will be held at Lincoln Park on July 17th and August 7th, and at Military Park on July 31st. Shows begin at 7:00pm and are free of charge.
Ahmad, an emerging documentarian, wants to make a film about the Newark Riots and hopes to enlist the help of his mother and his Aunt Delores, a cantankerous yet jovial long time resident of the Central Ward. In his efforts to find a coherent story, he reopens old family wounds that force him to question his vision and purpose.
RSVP Via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cousins-ytc-summer-play-2026-tickets-1992956875664?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true
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