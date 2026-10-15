Photos: GYPSY, A MUSICAL FABLE Opens at Middletown Arts Center

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The MAC Players will present Gypsy, A Musical Fable at the Middletown Arts Center in Middletown, New Jersey, October 16–25, 2026. See photos of the production.

The production is directed by Kathy Connolly, with musical direction by Nick Jupinka and choreography by Samantha Amaral.

The cast features Victoria Keiser as Rose, Cate Pasterchick as Louise, Liliana Zertuche as June, Brendan Flanagan as Herbie, and Johnny Friedman as Tulsa.

Also appearing are Patricia McCarron as Tessie/Miss Crachitt, Caitlin Sing as Mazeppa, Renee Green as Electra, Tony Rossi as Pop/Kringelein/Cigar, Arron Little as Yonkers/Phil, Julian Baro as Angie/Georgie/Weber, Aidan Falzon as Jocko/Goldstone/Pastey, and Gabrielle Kendrick as Agnes.

Set during the final years of vaudeville, Gypsy follows Rose, an ambitious stage mother determined to make her daughters stars. As the family navigates the changing entertainment industry, her overlooked daughter Louise eventually emerges from her sister's shadow to become burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee.

Featuring a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the musical includes the songs "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Together Wherever We Go," and "Rose's Turn."

Performances are scheduled for October 16, 17, 23, and 24 at 7 p.m., and October 18 and 25 at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $17.50 to $32.50, with a $5 discount available for students and seniors. A special senior matinee on Sunday, October 18, offers tickets at $15 and $20 for patrons ages 65 and older. All seating is reserved.

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, New Jersey, adjacent to the Middletown train station. Free parking is available onsite. Tickets can be purchased at middletownarts.org or by calling the box office at 732-706-4100.

Photo Credit: Fawn Nocera Photography



The Cast of GYPSY

Victoria Leigh Keiser, Brendan Flanagan and Cate Pasterchick

Victoria Leigh Keiser, Cate Pasterchick and Cast

Liliana Zertuche, Victoria Leigh Keiser, Cate Pasterchick, Arron Little, Logan Jalandoni, Julian Alejandro Baro and Johnny Friedman

Brendan Flanagan and Victoria Leigh Keiser

Ellora Jain and Cast

Liliana Zertuche

Cate Pasterchick and Liliana Zertuche

Patricia McCarron, Caitlin Sing and Renee Green

Victoria Leigh Keiser and Evie Haliyiannis

Johnny Friedman and Cate Pasterchick

Cow and Liliana Zertuche

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 06 Hrs 35 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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