Photos: GYPSY, A MUSICAL FABLE Opens at Middletown Arts Center
Directed by Kathy Connolly, the production stars Victoria Keiser and Cate Pasterchick in the celebrated Sondheim musical.
The MAC Players will present Gypsy, A Musical Fable at the Middletown Arts Center in Middletown, New Jersey, October 16–25, 2026. See photos of the production.
The production is directed by Kathy Connolly, with musical direction by Nick Jupinka and choreography by Samantha Amaral.
The cast features Victoria Keiser as Rose, Cate Pasterchick as Louise, Liliana Zertuche as June, Brendan Flanagan as Herbie, and Johnny Friedman as Tulsa.
Also appearing are Patricia McCarron as Tessie/Miss Crachitt, Caitlin Sing as Mazeppa, Renee Green as Electra, Tony Rossi as Pop/Kringelein/Cigar, Arron Little as Yonkers/Phil, Julian Baro as Angie/Georgie/Weber, Aidan Falzon as Jocko/Goldstone/Pastey, and Gabrielle Kendrick as Agnes.
Set during the final years of vaudeville, Gypsy follows Rose, an ambitious stage mother determined to make her daughters stars. As the family navigates the changing entertainment industry, her overlooked daughter Louise eventually emerges from her sister's shadow to become burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee.
Featuring a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the musical includes the songs "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Together Wherever We Go," and "Rose's Turn."
Performances are scheduled for October 16, 17, 23, and 24 at 7 p.m., and October 18 and 25 at 2 p.m.
Tickets range from $17.50 to $32.50, with a $5 discount available for students and seniors. A special senior matinee on Sunday, October 18, offers tickets at $15 and $20 for patrons ages 65 and older. All seating is reserved.
The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, New Jersey, adjacent to the Middletown train station. Free parking is available onsite. Tickets can be purchased at middletownarts.org or by calling the box office at 732-706-4100.
Photo Credit: Fawn Nocera Photography
The Cast of GYPSY
Victoria Leigh Keiser, Brendan Flanagan and Cate Pasterchick
Victoria Leigh Keiser, Cate Pasterchick and Cast
Liliana Zertuche, Victoria Leigh Keiser, Cate Pasterchick, Arron Little, Logan Jalandoni, Julian Alejandro Baro and Johnny Friedman
Brendan Flanagan and Victoria Leigh Keiser
Ellora Jain and Cast
Liliana Zertuche
Cate Pasterchick and Liliana Zertuche
Patricia McCarron, Caitlin Sing and Renee Green
Victoria Leigh Keiser and Evie Haliyiannis
Johnny Friedman and Cate Pasterchick
Cow and Liliana Zertuche
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
A Beat of Our Own
McCarter Theatre Center (10/07-10/25)
|
Pipeline
Vanguard Theater (10/08-10/25)
|
The Hello Girls
Old Library Theatre (10/16-10/25)
|
Dvořák's "New World" Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/02-5/02)
|
Barrymore Film Center Presents Cocktail Hour: The Show — A Halloween Special by Ballets with a Twist October 23-24, 2026 • 7:30pm
Barrymore Film Center (10/23-10/24)
|
Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/07-11/07)
|
Mozart-Mania! - Bay Atlantic Symphony
Stockton University Performing Arts Center (11/01-11/01)
|
Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances
Count Basie Center for the Arts (11/21-11/21)
|
Mozart & Ravel
Count Basie Center for the Arts (1/09-1/09)
|
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Mile Square Theatre (11/06-11/15)