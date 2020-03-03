Photo Flash: First Look at RADIO GOLF at Two River Theater

This season, Two River continues its commitment to produce all 10 plays of August Wilson's American Century Cycle with Radio Golf, directed by Brandon J. Dirden. This is the sixth play in the Cycle produced at the theater. Performances will run in Two River's Rechnitz Theater, 21 Bridge Avenue, through Sunday, March 22. The opening night performance is Friday, March 6 at 7pm. Tickets are available from 732.345.1400 or tworivertheater.org. Two River Theater's 2019/20 Season Sponsor is Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center.

Get a first look at the production in the photos below!

Radio Golf features Wayne DeHart (Elder Joseph Barlow), Amber Iman (Mame Wilks), Nathan James (Sterling Johnson), Carl Hendrick Louis (Harmond Wilks), and Robbie Williams (Roosevelt Hicks).

The creative team includes scenic designer Ed Haynes, costume designer Karen Perry, lighting designer Driscoll Otto, sound designer Kay Richardson, and wig designer Erin Hicks. The casting is by Heidi Griffiths & Kate Murray, and the production stage manager is Megan Smith.

Photo Credit: T Charles Erickson

Carl Hendrick Louis and Nathan James

Amber Iman and Carl Hendrick Louis

Robbie Williams and Carl Hendrick Louis

Carl Hendrick Louis and Robbie Williams

Carl Hendrick Louis and Wayne Dehart



