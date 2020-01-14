Photo Flash: First Look At TWELFTH NIGHT At Two River Theater

Two River Theater presents Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, directed by Sara Holdren with original music composed by the band/theater collective The Lobbyists.

The company includes Hannah Rose Caton (Viola), Celeste Ciulla (Maria), Tommy Crawford (Feste), Richard Hollis (Malvolio), Carman Lacivita (Antonio), Kathleen Littlefield (Olivia), Joey McIntyre (Orsino), Luis Quintero (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Kurt Rhoads (Sir Toby Belch), Rudy Roushdi (Sebastian), Will Turner (Sea Captain, An Officer), and Tony Aidan Vo (Fabian).

The creative team includes scenic designer Claire DeLiso, costume designer Fabian Aguilar, lighting designer Caitlin Smith Rapoport, sound designers Kate Marvin & Kathy Ruvuna. The hair & wig designer is Cookie Jordan and the fight director is Benjamin Curns. The casting is by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA, the assistant stage manager is Larry Copeland and the production stage manager is Brett Anders.

Twelfth Night opens on Friday, January 17 at 7pm and continues through Sunday, February 2 in Two River's Rechnitz Theater, 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ. Tickets are available from 732.345.1400 or tworivertheater.org.





