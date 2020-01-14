Photo Flash: First Look At TWELFTH NIGHT At Two River Theater
Two River Theater presents Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, directed by Sara Holdren with original music composed by the band/theater collective The Lobbyists.
The company includes Hannah Rose Caton (Viola), Celeste Ciulla (Maria), Tommy Crawford (Feste), Richard Hollis (Malvolio), Carman Lacivita (Antonio), Kathleen Littlefield (Olivia), Joey McIntyre (Orsino), Luis Quintero (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Kurt Rhoads (Sir Toby Belch), Rudy Roushdi (Sebastian), Will Turner (Sea Captain, An Officer), and Tony Aidan Vo (Fabian).
The creative team includes scenic designer Claire DeLiso, costume designer Fabian Aguilar, lighting designer Caitlin Smith Rapoport, sound designers Kate Marvin & Kathy Ruvuna. The hair & wig designer is Cookie Jordan and the fight director is Benjamin Curns. The casting is by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA, the assistant stage manager is Larry Copeland and the production stage manager is Brett Anders.
Twelfth Night opens on Friday, January 17 at 7pm and continues through Sunday, February 2 in Two River's Rechnitz Theater, 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ. Tickets are available from 732.345.1400 or tworivertheater.org.
Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson
Joey McIntyre and Hannah Rose Caton
Rudy Roushdi and Hannah Rose Caton
Richard Hollis, Kurt Rhoads, Tony Aidan Vo and Celeste Ciulla
Twelfth Night TRTC 1-20 159 Twelfth Night, by William Shakespeare, directed by Sara Holdren, Original Music by The Lobbyists Two River Theater 1/10/20 Lighting Design: Caitlin Smith Rapoport Costume Design: Fabian Aguilar Scenic Design: Claire DeLIso Hair and Wig Designer: Cookie Jordan Fight Director: Benjamin Curns Photo Credit: T Charles Erickson © T Charles Erickson Photography tcepix@comcast.net
Carman Lacivita and Will Turner
Tommy Crawford and the company of Twelfth Night