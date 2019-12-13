Photo Flash: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at McCarter Theatre Center

Article Pixel Dec. 13, 2019  

McCarter Theatre Center presents the return of A Christmas Carol, directed by Adam Immerwahr. This family-friendly production runs December 10 - 29 in the Matthews Theatre. A popular annual event for families all across the region, McCarter Theatre Center's production of Charles Dickens' timeless story brings a tale of memory and redemption beyond the stage and out into the aisles and lobbies.

Take a look at photos below!


Ebenezer Scrooge (Greg Wood) is no fan of Christmas. He "bah humbugs" every glimmer of holiday happiness. Cheer is costly and good-will is bad for business. This Christmas, however, things are going to be a little different. This annual holiday tradition will usher you into the spirit of the season with all the joy, wonder, and generosity Scrooge discovers.

Photo Credit: Charles Erickson

A.J. Shively, Greg Wood

Andrea Goss, A.J. Shivley, Greg Wood, Alicianna Rodriguez

Aria Song and Greg Wood

Aria Song and Greg Wood

Aria Song, Jon Norman Schneider, and Emre Celik

Aria Song, Jon Norman Schneider, Syra Bhatt, Emre Celik, Isabella Rodriguez, and Sharina Martin

Chandler Miller and Greg Wood

Chandler Miller

Frank X and Greg Wood

Greg Wood and the company

Greg Wood and the company

Greg Wood and members of the company

Isabella Rodriguez, Sharina Martin, and Greg Wood

Members of the Community Ensemble

Paul Deo., Jr. and Greg Wood.

Steven Rattazzi with members of the Community Ensemble

Twinkle Burke, Billy Finn, Lauryn M. Thomas, Andrea Goss, A.J. Shively, Steven Rattazzi

Twinkle Burke, Greg Wood, Jo Twiss, Frank X, and Billy Finn



