Photo Flash: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at McCarter Theatre Center

McCarter Theatre Center presents the return of A Christmas Carol, directed by Adam Immerwahr. This family-friendly production runs December 10 - 29 in the Matthews Theatre. A popular annual event for families all across the region, McCarter Theatre Center's production of Charles Dickens' timeless story brings a tale of memory and redemption beyond the stage and out into the aisles and lobbies.

Take a look at photos below!



Ebenezer Scrooge (Greg Wood) is no fan of Christmas. He "bah humbugs" every glimmer of holiday happiness. Cheer is costly and good-will is bad for business. This Christmas, however, things are going to be a little different. This annual holiday tradition will usher you into the spirit of the season with all the joy, wonder, and generosity Scrooge discovers.







