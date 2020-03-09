Paula Poundstone, Rock Photographer Jay Blakesberg, Tusk & Eaglemania, and El Gran Combo Go On Sale Friday at BergenPAC

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: Between the Dark and Light: Gallery Series with Jay Blakesberg on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 8 p.m.; Tusk & Eaglemania on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 8 p.m.; El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 8 p.m.; Paula Poundstone on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Between the Dark and Light: Gallery Series with Jay Blakesberg

Between the Dark and Light is an intimate slideshow/storytelling event about renowned rock & roll photographer Jay Blakesberg's adventures chronicling the Grateful Dead experience. The story kicks off with Jay's colorful teenage years in the late 1970s when he first shot the band at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford. He went on to have his worked published in magazines like Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair and Esquire. With 40+ years in the field, he is known for capturing the energy of the live music experience as well as the intimate moments that happen offstage.

This lively and highly entertaining presentation will take the audience on The Long Strange Trip they have all been a part of for many years.

**bergenPAC Members receive free admission to this event. Call (201) 816-8160, ext. 18 or email hcohen@bergenpac.org.

Tusk & Eaglemania

No wigs, no backing tracks, no gimmicks, just five musicians recreating the music of Fleetwood Mac to perfection with note for note renditions that no other Fleetwood Mac tribute on the touring scene today can come close to duplicating. Tusk covers all the great hits of Fleetwood Mac, which has featured the talents of Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks and others over the years.

Eaglemania has evolved into a nationally touring tribute to The Eagles, performing to sold out audiences everywhere they go. Their combination of heartfelt ballads, rock anthems laden with guitar harmonies, and the unmistakable sound of vocal harmonies as only the Eagles can do, has propelled the band for the past 40-plus years, positioning them as one of the most successful and popular bands in music history. Eaglemania performs all the hits of the Eagles, as well as Don Henley, Glen Frey, and Joe Walsh's solo albums.

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

El Gran Combo is a Puerto Rican Salsa music orchestra celebrating more than 55 years of serving up hits. El Gran Combo was founded in 1962 by Rafael Ithier and is considered one of the most successful Salsa groups of all time, if not the greatest. The group has released over 60 studio albums and is still going strong. Their hits include "Azuquita P'al Cafe," "Asi Son" and "Se Me Fue."

Paula Poundstone

Known for her clever, observational humor and spontaneous wit, comedian Paula Poundstone tours around the country and contributes as a panelist on NPR's #1 show, Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me!. Her podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, is a comedy field guide to life, with taste tests, cats of the weeks and leading experts in everything from beekeeping to ping pong to prosopagnosia.

