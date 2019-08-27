PSO's All Mozart Season-Opener Features Naughton Twins

On Saturday, September 21 at 8 pm and Sunday, September 22 at 4 pm, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra's (PSO) celebration of Rossen Milanov's 10th Anniversary Season begins with three works by Mozart. Princeton-born twins and virtuoso pianists Christina and Michelle Naughton perform the composer's Concerto for Two Pianos in E-flat Major on a program with the Overture to The Marriage of Figaro and Mozart's Symphony No. 41 "Jupiter." Maestro Milanov conducts the concert, given in tribute to the memory of Edward T. Cone, professor, pianist, composer, and patron of the arts. Both performances are at historic Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall on the campus of Princeton University.

Mozart's Overture to The Marriage of Figaro is from one of the composer's most popular and best-known comic operas, and his "Jupiter" Symphony with its signature fugue finale is a magnificent work deserving of its nickname. The doubly virtuosic Naughton twins intuitively connect with Mozart's music and one another in this season-opening performance. "They have to be heard to be believed" (The Washington Post).

Christina and Michelle Naughton are the first piano duo to receive an Avery Fisher Career Grant. The award was announced March 14, 2019. In the 2018-19 season, they performed with orchestras including the Minnesota Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the Sarasota Orchestra, the Naples Philharmonic, and the Royal Scottish Symphony Orchestra. Christina and Michelle are graduates of The Juilliard School and the Curtis Institute of Music, where they were each awarded the Festorazzi Prize. They are Steinway Artists and currently reside in New York City.

Rossen Milanov was appointed music director of the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) in 2009. As Edward T. Cone Music Director, he celebrates his tenth anniversary with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) this season with collaborations with established and emerging artists of the orchestral world. With an impressive pedigree, including positions at The Philadelphia Orchestra, he has galvanized the PSO with his energetic and exacting conducting. Mr. Milanov is also the music director of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, and newly appointed chief conductor of the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra in Ljubljana.

Ticket pricing ranges from $30 - $100 (children 17 years and younger accompanied by an adult receive a 50% discount). Single tickets are available for the All Mozart - Edward T. Cone Concert and other PSO Classical Series concerts at princetonsymphony.org or by calling 609 497-0020. Full-Season subscriptions and Pick 3+ packages offering substantial savings are also available.

The Maestro's 10th Anniversary Season offers Saturday and Sunday performances of all programs and features additional guest artists including pianist Natasha Paremski, cellist Pablo Ferrández, clarinetist Kinan Azmeh, and violinist Stefan Jackiw, plus the US premiere of Julian Grant's a?"a??a??a?? (Five Generations, One House) and the world premiere of a clarinet concerto by Saad Haddad, his second work to be co-commissioned by the PSO.

The orchestra celebrates the holidays with two performances (3pm and 6pm) of the annual Holiday POPS! concert with the Princeton High School Choir and the New Jersey Tap Dance Ensemble on Saturday, December 14. PSO Assistant Conductor Nell Flanders conducts.

Princeton Symphony Orchestra 2019-2020 Classical Series Calendar

ALL MOZART Edward T. Cone Concert

Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 8 pm;

Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 4 pm; Pre-Concert Talk, 3 pm - Richardson Auditorium

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Christina Naughton, piano

Michelle Naughton, piano

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART / Overture to The Marriage of Figaro, K. 492

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART / Piano Concerto No. 10 for Two Pianos in E-flat Major, K. 365

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART / Symphony No. 41 in C Major, K. 551 "Jupiter"

PAREMSKI Plays RACHMANINOFF

Saturday, October 5, 2019 - 8 pm

Sunday, October 6, 2019 - 4 pm; Pre-Concert Talk, 3 pm - Richardson Auditorium

Bernhard Gueller, conductor

Natasha Paremski, piano

MIKHAIL GLINKA / Overture to Ruslan and Lyudmila

SERGEI RACHMANINOFF / Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 18

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY / Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64

ELGAR & BRAHMS

Saturday, October 26, 2019 - 8 pm

Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 4 pm; Pre-Concert Talk, 3 pm - Richardson Auditorium

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Pablo Ferrández, cello

JEAN SIBELIUS / The Swan of Tuonela, Op. 22

EDWARD ELGAR / Cello Concerto in E Minor, Op. 85

JOHANNES BRAHMS / Symphony No. 3 in F Major, Op. 90

SCHEHERAZADE

Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 8pm

Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 4 pm; Pre-Concert Talk, 3 pm - Richardson Auditorium

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Kinan Azmeh, clarinet

JACQUES IBERT / Escales (Ports of Call)

SAAD HADDAD / Clarinet Concerto* WORLD PREMIERE

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov / Scheherazade, Op. 35

*A commission of the PSO and the Barlow Endowment for Music Composition at Brigham Young University

STEFAN JACKIW Plays MENDELSSOHN

Saturday, March 21, 2020 - 8pm

Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 4 pm; Pre-Concert Talk, 3 pm - Richardson Auditorium

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Stefan Jackiw, violin

Julian Grant / a?"a??a??a?? (Five Generations, One House) US PREMIERE

Felix Mendelssohn / Violin Concerto in E Minor, Op. 64

Ludwig van Beethoven / Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36

PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION

Saturday, May 16, 2020 - 8pm

Sunday, May 17, 2020 - 4 pm; Pre-Concert Talk, 3 pm - Richardson Auditorium

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Daniel Rowland, violin; Maja Bogdanović, cello; Steven Beck, piano

ANNA CLYNE / Masquerade

Ludwig van Beethoven / "Triple Concerto" for Violin, Cello, and Piano in C Major, Op. 56

Modest Mussorgsky / Pictures at an Exhibition

(arr. Ravel)

HOLIDAY POPS!

Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3 pm and 6 pm -- Richardson Auditorium

Nell Flanders, conductor

Princeton High School Choir

New Jersey Tap Dance Ensemble

Holiday POPS! Tickets: $60 and $45 (youth, 50% discount)

Programs, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.





