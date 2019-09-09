PSO Presents Sept 18 Soundtracks Featuring Writer James Barron

On Wednesday, September 18 at 7 pm, in partnership with the Princeton Public Library, Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) presents Soundtracks: "The Piano We Know and the Mysteries of Mozart's 'Pianos'" with author and journalist James Barron. Mr. Barron takes us into the construction and engineering of today's pianos and compares them to the early versions of the instrument available in Mozart's day. There will be a brief question and answer period following the presentation.

James Barron is a New York Times reporter and the author of Piano: The Making of a Steinway Concert Grand, which follows the creation of one piano from start to finish. He joined The New York Times as a copy writer in June 1977, one week after graduating cum laude from Princeton University with a degree in history.

This talk is an accompaniment to the PSO's All Mozart - Edward T. Cone Concert featuring twin sisters Christina and Michelle Naughton performing Mozart's Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra. Tickets to the Saturday September 21, 8pm and Sunday September 22, 4pm performances are available at www.princetonsymphony.org.

Soundtracks takes place in the library's 2nd floor Newsroom, and is free and open to the public. Soundtracks is presented in partnership with the Princeton Public Library and made possible this season through the support of VelocIT.





