PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL to be Presented at State Theatre New Jersey This Month

State Theatre New Jersey presents Pretty Woman: The Musical on Saturday, October 7 at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday, October 8 at 1pm and 6:30pm. Tickets range from $70-$105.

Pretty Woman: The Musical, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Leading the tour as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis are Ellie Baker and Chase Wolfe. Joining them are Rae Davenport as Kit De Luca, Adam du Plessis as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson, and Liam Searcy as Philip Stuckey.

Rounding out the company are Matthew Blum, Brianna Clark, Kerry D'Jovanni, Vincent DiPeri, Lauren Esser, Charlie Fusari, Steven Gagliano, Justin Glass, Christian Maxwell Henry, Alexandra Kinsley, Joshua Kring, Bethany McDonald, Robert Miller, Hank Santos, Taylor M. Sheppard, Devyn Trondson, Elana Valastro, Sarah Wang, and Channing Weir.

Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of '69,” “Heaven”), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

Pretty Woman: The Musical has Original scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

About State Theatre New Jersey

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. “Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.

