Opera At Florham Presents LOVE, DEATH AND REDEMPTION

Join Opera at Florham for "Love, Death and Redemption," an afternoon of love, conflict, deceit, tragedy, forgiveness and redemption. Our concert on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. features Soprano Maria Natale and Baritone Joe Lodato. Piano accompaniment is provided by Artistic Director Mary Pinto.

The performance is being held in person in The Mansion at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison, NJ. More information is available at https://www.operaatflorham.org/event-details/love-death-and-redemption.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students.

We are also hosting our annual International Vocal Competition on Sunday, May 1 at 3 p.m. at our venue TBA in the Morristown, NJ area with prizes totaling $10,000. Here is the audition link: https://www.yaptracker.com/applications/opera-at-florham-2022/