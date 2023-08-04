Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association Presents Outstanding Young Organists, Josh Kraybill And Thomas Gaynor

As part of its ongoing organ recital series, OGCMA will welcome two outstanding young Philadelphia-based organists, Josh Kraybill (Sat. August 12 at 12 Noon) and Thomas Gaynor (Wed. August 16 at 7:30 pm) to the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, NJ.

These are free recitals. The Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways. All facilities are handicapped accessible. More info: Click Here

Josh Kraybill (August 12 at 12 Noon) will perform works by Alexandre Guilmant, Bach, a traditional Irish folk tune, Paul Manz, and Charles-Marie Widor.

Kraybill is a Philadelphia area native who will be going into his junior year, studying organ performance with Todd Wilson at the Cleveland Institute of Music (CIM). Prior to being at CIM, Josh studied organ under Dr. Gordon Turk. Josh has also attended organ programs at Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY, Jacobs School of Music in Bloomington, IN, and Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, PA. Josh has also won the Philadelphia Chapter AGO Next Scholarship for Young Organists and the Martha Bell Sanders Excellence Scholarship from CIM. He has played for both worship and concerts at various venues in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Ohio.

Thomas Gaynor (August 16 at 7:30 pm) will perform works by Bach, Mendelssohn, Charles-Marie Widor, Mozart and Camille Saint-Saens.

A native of New Zealand, Thomas Gaynor recently moved to Philadelphia to take up the position of Assistant Organist & Choirmaster at Saint Mark's. In this role he directs the Saint Mark's Singers and works with Robert McCormick, Organist & Choirmaster, to assist in direction of the Parish Choir and the Boy & Girl Choristers, and in leading all aspects of the busy music program. Since moving to Philadelphia, he has also started as an assistant organist at the Wanamaker Grand Court Organ in Macy's, and regularly performs here at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, homes of the two largest pipe organs in the world. He is an adjunct instructor of organ at Westminster Choir College of Rider University. Recital engagements have taken him to six continents, performing in such venues as Notre Dame de Paris, Sydney Town Hall, Catedral Primada de Columbia in Bogotá, Tokyo-Musashino Civic Cultural Hall, and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.