OGCMAS Presents NJ Wind Symphony And More Over Independence Day Weekend

Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) presents classical music at the Jersey Shore over Independence Day weekend!

The Jersey Shore is most famous for the rock'n'roll in Asbury Park. But for those who prefer classical music and more melodic (however robust) pop, oldies, and other contemporary music, the only venue offering that is THE OCEAN GROVE CAMP MEETING ASSOCIATION (OGCMA). This year, as part of its multi-faceted Independence Weekend Celebration, as well as its 150th anniversary, OGCMA will feature two concerts that will delight music lovers of different tastes. Both concerts will be held in OGCMA's renowned Great Auditorium, which is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove, NJ, and is wheelchair accessible. For tickets and further information, call OGCMA at 800-590-4064 or go online to oceangrove.org.

Thursday, July 4, 7:30pm - Individual tickets $17, Student tickets $10

NEW JERSEY WIND SYMPHONY - Performing as part of OGCMA's "Summer Stars Classical Series" and appearing with Guest Trumpetist Philip Smith, this unique orchestra was founded as the Ridgewood Concert Band in 1983 to provide high quality performing venues for the many accomplished wind and percussion players living in the New York Metropolitan area. The musicians of the NJWS are volunteers with day jobs ranging from lawyer to doctor to band director. NJWS programs vary from light classics and famous marches, to cutting edge compositions by today's brilliant composers. The NJWS is regularly joined by world class soloists from the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, radio and television personalities, and other nationally renowned performers and conductors.?The NJWS has performed on the East Coast and overseas, and was the recipient of the John Philip Sousa Foundation's coveted Sudler Silver Scroll Award in 1996.?The NJWS is actively engaged with area schools, offering the chance for talented young musicians to perform with the band through their Prelude Band Performance opportunities Youth Soloist Competition and Side By Side programs.

The Evening's Program

Star Spangled Banner (National Anthem) - Francis Scott Key, arr. John Philip Sousa

Overture and Caccia - Gian Carlo Menotti

Marche Militaire - Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Salve Regina - Patrick Burns

Polka and Fugue from Schwanda the Bagpiper - Jaromir Weinberger - with organist Gordon Turk

Light Cavalry Overture - Franz von Suppe

The Black Horse Troop - John Philip Sousa

Make Our Garden Grow - Leonard Bernstein

Band of Brothers - Michael Kamen

America the Beautiful - arr. Carmen Dragon

Festival Prelude on a National Air - Dudley Buck

Stars and Stripes Forever - John Philip Sousa





