OGCMA Presents Princeton University Organist Eric Plutz, July 12

This is a free concert. The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Princeton University Organist Eric Plutz will kick off the guest organist recital series at the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove NJ on Wednesday July 12 at 7:30 PM.

This is a free concert. The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways. All facilities are handicapped accessible. For more information, visit Click Here.

His program will include works by Sigfrid Karg-Elert, Denis Bédard, Florence B. Price, Johann Sebastian Bach, George Thalben-Ball, Alfred Hollins and John Knowles Paine (complete program below).

At Princeton University, Plutz's responsibilities include playing for weekly services at the Chapel, Academic Ceremonies, and solo concerts, as well as accompanying the Chapel Choir in services and concerts. He coordinates the weekly After Noon Concert Series at the University Chapel, is Lecturer in Music and Instructor of Organ at Princeton University, and maintains a private studio. Also in Princeton, Mr. Plutz is rehearsal accompanist for Princeton Pro Musica. In 2016 Mr. Plutz received the Alumni Merit Award from Westminster Choir College of Rider University.

In celebration of Louis Vierne's 150th birthday in 2020, Eric initiated The Vierne Project; performances of the complete organ symphonies. One of a handful of organists to embark on such a venture, he performed at various venues across the country. A CD recording of the symphonies on six different instruments was released on the Affetto label in 2022.

As an organ concert soloist, Mr. Plutz, who "performs with gusto, flair, clarity, and strong yet pliant rhythmic control (James Hildreth for The American Organist)," has accepted engagements in distinguished locations across the United States and abroad including Germany, Austria, Philadelphia (Verizon Hall, the Wanamaker Organ, Longwood Gardens), New York City (Avery Fisher Hall, Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, Cathedral of St. John the Divine), Washington, DC (Washington National Cathedral), and San Francisco (Grace Cathedral). He has been a featured artist at three Regional Conventions of the American Guild of Organists (2007, 2011, and 2019), the Annual Convention of the Organ Historical Society (2016), and at the 2010 National AGO Convention in Washington, DC, Mr. Plutz performed twice, in collaboration with two local groups. His playing has been broadcast on "With Heart and Voice," "Pipedreams," and "the Wanamaker Organ Hour." For a complete bio, visit www.ericplutz.com.

Program:

Lobet den Herren mit Pauken und Zimbeln schön Sigfrid Karg-Elert

Variations on "Laßt uns erfreuen" Denis Bédard

Air from Suite No. 1 Florence B. Price

Prelude and Fugue in D Major, BWV 532 Johann Sebastian Bach

Variations on a Theme by Paganini George Thalben-Ball

Ar hyd y nos (All Through the Night) arr. Dale Wood

Triumphal March Alfred Hollins




