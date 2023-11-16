New Jersey Youth Symphony to Present Family-Friendly ALL THAT JAZZ! Holiday Concert in December

Hear favorite holiday classics including Hark, the Herald Angels Sing, Joy to the World, and Silent Night, plus more.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

New Jersey Youth Symphony to Present Family-Friendly ALL THAT JAZZ! Holiday Concert in December

The New Jersey Youth Symphony will present a family-friendly All that Jazz! Holiday Concert on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 p.m. at the Margaret Williams Theatre at New Jersey City University in Jersey City. On this enchanting music-filled journey, the award-winning NJYS Youth Symphony led by Helen H. Cha-Pyo will bring the magic of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite to life. The NJYS Jazz Orchestra with Guest Conductor Gregory O. Williams will jazz up everyone's favorite holiday classics with works including Hark, the Herald Angels Sing, Joy to the World, and Silent Night featuring vocalist Nicolette Corrado, as well as the music of Duke Ellington in celebration of his 125th birthday. In addition, the NJYS Youth Symphony will perform Jeff Tyzik's festive creations, Christmas Overture and Chanukah Suite, along with a nostalgic performance of J.S. Bach's Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring, a piece performed on NJYS' inaugural concert in December 1979 and commemorates the orchestra's 45th anniversary season.

Tickets are $20/Adults, $15/Students and Seniors. 5 tickets for $50 are available using code Family Pack. Tickets and more information for this not-to-be-missed holiday celebration available at Click Here.

"As we embrace the spirit of the season in our All that Jazz! Holiday Concert, I invite you to join the talented young musicians of the New Jersey Youth Symphony and Jazz Orchestra for a delightful hour of captivating musical performances," said Helen H. Cha-Pyo, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor. "This concert promises a warm welcome to music lovers of all ages, so gather your family and friends for a festive concert of holiday melodies to uplift your spirits. We're particularly thrilled to present this performance at New Jersey City University for the first time, adding an extra layer of excitement to this joyous occasion."

 




