New Jersey Theatre Alliance Seeks Written Submissions Reflecting The Theme Of Caregiving
Healing Voices: Caregivers Stories on Stage is part of New Jersey Theatre Alliance's Stages Festival.
New Jersey professional and family caregivers are invited to submit all forms of creative writing, including prose, poetry, and theatrical pieces that reflect the theme of caregiving or the personal healing experience. Selected pieces will be woven together by professional theatre artists into an evening of readings celebrating, exploring, and bearing witness to the caregiving experience.
Healing Voices: Caregivers Stories on Stage is part of New Jersey Theatre Alliance's Stages Festival, a state-wide celebration of theatre made possible by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; Bank of America; The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; OceanFirst Bank; New Jersey Historical Commission; and Fund for the New Jersey Blind.
"This is the seventh year of the Healing Voices project, and we are delighted to have Art House Productions, McCarter Theatre Center, and Premiere Stages participating," said John McEwen, Executive Director of the Alliance. "The last few years pandemic has once again revealed how essential caregiving and caring for one another is to the fabric of our society. Whether someone is a professional health-care worker, a caregiver for a spouse or relative with a disability, or a parent caring for a child, these stories show the incredible compassion and strength of people who care for others. The New Jersey Theatre Alliance is proud to be able to support our member theatres in lifting up these important voices through this program."
All entries must be original works and must not have previously been published. All pieces should reflect the theme of caregiving, in whatever way resonates with the writer. Pieces that explore the personal healing experience will also be considered.
Anyone who identifies as a caregiver is invited to submit their writing by January 31, 2023 at https://njtheatrealliance.org/healing-voices.
Learn more in this video by State of the Arts, covering a previous year of the project: https://njtheatrealliance.org/healing-voices
