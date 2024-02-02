New Jersey Symphony to Present Vivaldi's The Four Seasons

New Jersey audiences will have four performances from which to choose in February.
The New Jersey Symphony will present four performances of Antonio Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, one of the composer's best-known and well-loved works and a perennial audience favorite. Concertmaster Eric Wyrick leads the orchestra as violin soloist in the famous nature-inspired composition.
New Jersey audiences will have four performances from which to choose in February: Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 1:30 pm, and Friday, February 23, 2024, at 8 pm at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark; Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 8 pm at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank; and Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 3 pm at the State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.
Music Director Xian Zhang conducts Richard Strauss' Oboe Concerto, which features New Jersey Symphony Principal Oboe Robert Ingliss; and Reena Esmail's RE|Member, written to commemorate the return of orchestra members to stages all over the country after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vivaldi's The Four Seasons
New Jersey Symphony Classical
Xian Zhang conductor
Robert Ingliss oboe
Eric Wyrick violin
New Jersey Symphony
Newark → Thursday, February 22, 2024, 1:30 pm New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Newark → Friday, February 23, 2024, 8 pm New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Red Bank → Saturday, February 24, 2024, 8 pm Count Basie Center for the Arts
New Brunswick → Sunday, February 25, 2024, 3 pm State Theatre New Jersey
Reena Esmail RE|Member
R. Strauss Oboe Concerto
Vivaldi The Four Seasons
More information on concerts and tickets: Click Here
