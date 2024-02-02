New Jersey Symphony to Present Vivaldi's The Four Seasons

The New Jersey Symphony will present four performances of Antonio Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, one of the composer's best-known and well-loved works and a perennial audience favorite. Concertmaster Eric Wyrick leads the orchestra as violin soloist in the famous nature-inspired composition.

New Jersey audiences will have four performances from which to choose in February: Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 1:30 pm, and Friday, February 23, 2024, at 8 pm at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark; Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 8 pm at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank; and Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 3 pm at the State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

Music Director Xian Zhang conducts Richard Strauss' Oboe Concerto, which features New Jersey Symphony Principal Oboe Robert Ingliss; and Reena Esmail's RE|Member, written to commemorate the return of orchestra members to stages all over the country after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vivaldi's The Four Seasons

New Jersey Symphony Classical



Xian Zhang conductor

Robert Ingliss oboe

Eric Wyrick violin

New Jersey Symphony



Newark → Thursday, February 22, 2024, 1:30 pm New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Newark → Friday, February 23, 2024, 8 pm New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Red Bank → Saturday, February 24, 2024, 8 pm Count Basie Center for the Arts

New Brunswick → Sunday, February 25, 2024, 3 pm State Theatre New Jersey



Reena Esmail RE|Member

R. Strauss Oboe Concerto

Vivaldi The Four Seasons

More information on concerts and tickets: Click Here