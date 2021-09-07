New Jersey String Quartet Makes Its Debut at The Morris Museum This Month

If you never heard of The New Jersey String Quartet before, you are not alone. NJSQ was formed last Summer by four string players of the esteemed New York Philharmonic. All four of them live in NJ. Cellist Eric Bartlett is from Westwood, Violinist Sheryl Staples lives in Haworth, Yulia Ziskel (also a Violinist) lives in Dumont and Cynthia Phelps (Viola) lives in Leonia.

The New Jersey String Quartet, much like the Lot of Strings Music Festival, is one of those musical gifts forged by enterprising artists faced with the pandemic. And they're doing it with that uniquely Jersey combination of moxie and talent. Asked to play at NY's Merkin Concert Hall last September (there was no audience), the Bergen County foursome discovered that they got along swimmingly and that they loved playing together, a welcome ingredient for making music. So the New Jersey String Quartet was born and the September 19th concert at the Morris Museum marks their performance debut.

Eric Bartlett recently retired from the NY Philharmonic but Sheryl, Yulia, and Cynthia continue to perform and record with them. Eric, Cheryl and Cynthia all teach at Julliard, mentoring the next generation of artists.

The program for the evening will include:

Mozart's String Quartet No. 17 in E Flat Major (The Hunt)

Schubert's String Quartet No. 13 in A Minor (The Rosamunde Quartet)

Bring your own chairs and refreshments and enjoy live entertainment atop the Morris Museum's elevated parking deck. Stunning sunsets, social distance, and glorious live music combine for a series of unforgettable evenings. Face coverings are required for patrons who are not fully vaccinated.

Buy Tickets