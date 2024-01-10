NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Come to NJPAC in March

Get Ready to witness an epic performance with iconic multi-platinum artists joining forces to create a legendary night featuring *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, bringing fan-favorite hits with their sensational seven-piece live band for an unforgettable concert at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, March 23 at 8 PM.



Devoted Fans will enjoy an evening of number-one hits, experience classic boy band dances, and relive their nostalgic good times. They will come together on one stage to perform a variety of classic songs with a live band.



With over 190 million albums sold collectively, be prepared for comedy, music, and intimate conversations, as the guys will even share some never-before-told stories from their time on the road.



Brace yourself for a nostalgic journey through hits that define an era as these pop icons come together to create an electric atmosphere. Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of both worlds on one stage.



Secure tickets on Friday, January 12th at 10 AM for a special night of music, memories, and pure entertainment with *NSYNC Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean in advance by visiting Click Here or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office located at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

