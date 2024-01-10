*NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Come to NJPAC in March

The performance is on Saturday, March 23 at 8 PM.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center Photo 1 SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center
BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023 Photo 2 BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023
Aspire Performing Arts Will Present INTO THE WOODS in Fair Lawn This Month Photo 3 Aspire Performing Arts Will Present INTO THE WOODS in Fair Lawn This Month
Photos: First Look at North Star Theater Company's THE FULL MONTY in Rehearsal Photo 4 Photos: First Look at North Star Theater Company's THE FULL MONTY in Rehearsal

*NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Come to NJPAC in March

Get Ready to witness an epic performance with iconic multi-platinum artists joining forces to create a legendary night featuring *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Backstreet BoysAJ McLean, bringing fan-favorite hits with their sensational seven-piece live band for an unforgettable concert at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, March 23 at 8 PM.
 
Devoted Fans will enjoy an evening of number-one hits, experience classic boy band dances, and relive their nostalgic good times. They will come together on one stage to perform a variety of classic songs with a live band.
 
With over 190 million albums sold collectively, be prepared for comedy, music, and intimate conversations, as the guys will even share some never-before-told stories from their time on the road.
 
Brace yourself for a nostalgic journey through hits that define an era as these pop icons come together to create an electric atmosphere. Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of both worlds on one stage.
 
Secure tickets on Friday, January 12th at 10 AM for a special night of music, memories, and pure entertainment with *NSYNC Joey Fatone and Backstreet BoysAJ McLean in advance by visiting Click Here or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office located at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.
 




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
New Jersey Youth Chorus Presents Winter Concert On January 21 Photo
New Jersey Youth Chorus Presents Winter Concert On January 21

Join the New Jersey Youth Chorus for their Winter Concert on January 21. Enjoy a variety of beautiful and artistic repertoire performed by nearly 200 talented choristers. Tickets available at NJYC.org.

2
NiCori Studios & Productions To Present CATS: Young Actors Edition Photo
NiCori Studios & Productions To Present CATS: Young Actor's Edition

NiCori Studios & Productions has announced that they will be the first in NJ to produce “CATS: Young Actor's Edition”, the brand new, one-hour adaptation of the world renowned Andrew Lloyd Webber TONY Award winning musical on Thursday through Sunday, January 25, 26 and 27, 2024. 

3
SAXON & URIAH HEEP: HELL, FIRE & CHAOS – THE BEST BRITISH ROCK & METAL A Photo
SAXON & URIAH HEEP: HELL, FIRE & CHAOS – THE BEST BRITISH ROCK & METAL Announced At bergenPAC

bergenPAC has announced another new show for the 2024 season: Saxon & Uriah Heep: Hell, Fire & Chaos – The Best British Rock & Metal on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 8 p.m.

4
VIDEO: Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center Photo
VIDEO: Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center

Get a first look at footage of Dreamgirls at McCarter Theatre Center. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

New Jersey Youth Chorus Presents Winter Concert On January 21New Jersey Youth Chorus Presents Winter Concert On January 21
NiCori Studios & Productions To Present CATS: Young Actor's EditionNiCori Studios & Productions To Present CATS: Young Actor's Edition
SAXON & URIAH HEEP: HELL, FIRE & CHAOS – THE BEST BRITISH ROCK & METAL Announced At bergenPACSAXON & URIAH HEEP: HELL, FIRE & CHAOS – THE BEST BRITISH ROCK & METAL Announced At bergenPAC
VIDEO: Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre CenterVIDEO: Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center

Videos

Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center Video
Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center
Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/24-2/24)
NUNSENSE - a Musical Comedy - Book, Music & Lyrics by: Dan Goggin in New Jersey NUNSENSE - a Musical Comedy - Book, Music & Lyrics by: Dan Goggin
Kelsey Theatre at Mercer County Community College (4/19-5/05)
Adelphi Orchestra - Musical Nomads in New Jersey Adelphi Orchestra - Musical Nomads
Fair Lawn Community Center Theater (3/08-3/08)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/30-5/30)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (5/17-5/17)
NYC Winter Showcase 2024 in New Jersey NYC Winter Showcase 2024
Performers Theatre Workshop (3/03-3/03)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/16-2/16)
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
Mayo Performing Arts Center (1/21-1/21)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
State Theatre New Jersey (6/02-6/02)
Hairspray in New Jersey Hairspray
Mayo Center for the Performing Arts [Community Theatre] (1/26-1/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You