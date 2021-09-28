NJSO Welcomes Augustin Hadelich For Works By Saint-Georges And Beethoven

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra welcomes Grammy-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich for performances of works by the Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Beethoven, October 14-17 in Newark and Morristown. Nicholas McGegan conducts.

Performances take place October 14 at 1:30 pm and October 16 at 8 pm at NJPAC in Newark and October 17 at 3 pm at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown. Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

Hadelich's previous engagements with the NJSO have inspired critical acclaim. The Star-Ledger hailed his "poignant and exhilarating" performance of Sibelius' Violin Concerto with the Orchestra in 2012, writing, "[Hadelich] displayed impressive range as he conveyed lyricism and mania, gravity and impishness. His musicality served him well."

"[W]hen it's just him and the violin, the physical world recedes. All you experience is the music. Hadelich somehow brings you back in time," the paper wrote in 2018.

McGegan has garnered acclaim as "an energetic figure on the podium. Sometimes he doesn't so much conduct as pull and push the music into life, shaping it with care-indeed, love. He fairly radiates joy," writes Dallas Morning News.

NJSO performances will follow safety measures in partnership with the venues and based on the guidance provided by the CDC and the State of New Jersey.

Leading up to the concert weekend, the NJSO Chamber Players will play the Allegro from Saint-Georges' String Quartet No. 2 in E-flat Major, Op. 1, in a free virtual program that will be available on demand on the NJSO's website and YouTube channel beginning on October 13 at 5 pm. The quartet features NJSO Associate Concertmaster Brennan Sweet, violinist Alexandra Neglia, violist David Blinn and cellist Philo Lee.

For more information, visit njsymphony.org.

Concert Program

Beethoven & Saint-Georges

Thursday, October 14, at 1:30 pm | NJPAC in Newark

Saturday, October 16, at 8 pm | NJPAC in Newark

Sunday, October 17, at 3 pm | Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown

NICHOLAS MCGEGAN conductor

AUGUSTIN HADELICH violin

CHEVALIER DE SAINT-GEORGES Overture to L'amante anonyme

CHEVALIER DE SAINT-GEORGES Violin Concerto in A Major, Op. 5, No. 2

BEETHOVEN Romance for Violin and Orchestra No. 2

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 2