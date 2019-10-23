NJPAC to Welcome Chaka Khan

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Chaka Khan on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.



One of the reigning divas of R&B and soul, 10-time GRAMMY winner Chaka Khan ("I Feel for You," "Through the Fire," "I'm Every Woman," "Ain't Nobody") returns to NJPAC.



From the moment she burst onto the music scene in the 1970s as the 18-year-old lead singer of the classic funk-rock band Rufus, Chaka Khan's powerful voice and sensual, show-stopping stage presence set her apart from her peers. Throughout her solo career, she has lent her distinctive vocal style to a multitude of genres, including R&B, jazz, pop, rock, gospel, country, classical and dance music. As a multiple GRAMMY winner, Khan has racked up sales of over 75 million records worldwide, and has earned 10 No. 1 hits on the Billboard charts.



"The influence of a vocal institution such as Chaka Khan never fades far from the minds of millions of fans, whether they be ardent followers or younger artists influenced by the masterful works of her five decades as a performer," says Soul Tracks in its review of Khan's brand-new album, Hello Happiness. "She makes each tune she touches a standout that is hard to resist, and even harder to forget."



Tickets to see Chaka Khan are On-Sale now at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You