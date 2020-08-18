NJPAC to Host VIRTUAL OPEN MIC NIGHT SERIES: JERSEY FRESH

The event will kick off Thursday, September 17, 2020 on Facebook Live at 7PM.

As part of NJPAC's ongoing virtual programming, NJPAC will host its first-ever Virtual Open Mic Night Series: Jersey Fresh. The Open Mic night will provide an opportunity for those 16 years and older an opportunity to display their talent.



If you or know somebody who is an aspiring rapper, singer, comedian, dancer or have any other unique talent, then they must register for Jersey Fresh: REGISTER HERE https://www.njpac.org/event/jersey-fresh-home/ Each week 2-3 performers will be selected to go Live on NJPAC's FB Live page. Jersey Fresh will kick off Thursday, September 17th at 7PM and will go live on FB every Thursday at 7PM.



Keep in mind, Meryl Streep, Bruce Springsteen, Queen Latifah, and Savion Glover all grew up in New Jersey. NJPAC knows there are many gifted performers who just need an opportunity to get to the next step. Get a glimpse of all the artistry growing in the Garden State each week at Jersey Fresh, NJPAC's new weekly open-mic online series, where we turn the spotlight on performers honing their craft right here. Hear new work from the not-yet-discovered singers and comedians, dancers and rappers, poets, and actors of New Jersey.



Wait, you say you're a performing artist yourself? Then we want to hear from you, to see if you're a fit for the Jersey Fresh series! For those 16 or older, Fill out this submission form below and upload a one- to two-minute video of your best rock song, spoken word performance, pas de deux, or stand-up set - or send in a link to a video of your performance on Instagram. (Group acts are welcome too!) The selected performances will reach all of NJPAC's 80,000 followers on Facebook, and be archived on our online performance portal, NJPAC In Your Living Room.

