NJPAC Announces 2021 Dance Schedule Featuring MAKS AND VAL LIVE: STRIPPED DOWN TOUR & More

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center is welcoming live, in-person dance back to its stage throughout 2021 beginning with a new production by the Latin and ballroom champions Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy (ABC's Dancing with the Stars). Celebrating its first New Jersey performance in over a year, Parsons Dance will return with its athletic ensemble work. In addition, the New Jersey-based Nimbus Dance will present the world premiere of Raucous Caucus Tango, a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning tango virtuoso Pedro Giraudo. In December, NJPAC brings back its popular holiday shows: the traditional "Nutcracker" performed by the State Ballet Theater of Ukraine followed by the NJPAC audience favorite, urban twist on the famous ballet, "The Hip Hop Nutcracker". Scroll below for more details. For everything else, visit NJPAC.org/dance.

When: August-December 2021

Where: NJPAC is located at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey; a short walk from the Newark Penn Station stop by Newark-bound PATH Train or Amtrak. Tickets: $39 and up. To purchase, contact NJPAC at 1.888.GO.NJPAC/1.888.466.5722 or visit NJPAC.org/dance.

Health + Safety Protocols: NJPAC regularly updates its COVID protocols and procedures based on CDC, federal, state, city, and other scientific data. Masks are recommended, but not required. Visit NJPAC.org for the most updated guidelines.

Artists and schedules are subject to change

DANCE @ NJPAC

Tue 08.10 @ 7:30 p.m. Maks and Val Live: Stripped Down Tour

Marking their first performance in the tri-state area since the COVID pandemic shutdown, Latin and ballroom champions Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy return to New Jersey this summer. You already know and love the Chmerkovskiy brothers from many seasons on ABC's Dancing with the Stars . Now, join them for a new live production packed with dazzling dancing and world-class showmanship true to the Chmerkovskiy name. After the global pandemic forced the cancellation of their highly anticipated "Motion Pictures" Tour, the Chmerkovskiy brothers took time to reflect and rethink how to inspire and entertain in our rapidly-changing world. Enter "Stripped Down", a unique experience that brings audiences closer to the boys than ever before; an intimate evening packed with breathtaking dancing, deeply personal storytelling, and world class showmanship true to the Chmerkovskiy name. Tickets: $39 and Up

Fri 10.22 @ 7:30 p.m. Parsons Dance

Parsons Dance is a contemporary American dance company, internationally renowned for its energized, athletic ensemble work. Founded in 1985 by Artistic Director David Parsons and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley, the company has toured to more than 445 cities, 30 countries, and five continents and has performed at such notable venues as The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Sydney Opera House, Maison de la Danse, Teatro La Fenice, and Teatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro. Heralded by The New York Times as "one of the great movers of modern dance," David Parsons has received many accolades throughout his career, including three Choreography Fellowship Grants from the National Endowment for the Arts; the American Choreography Award; the Dance Magazine Award; a Howard Gilman Fellowship; the Dance Masters of America Annual Award, and the Capezio ACE Award. Audiences can expect to enjoy classics from the Parsons Dance repertory, showcasing the company's 35-year commitment to delivering incomparable works. Tickets: $79 and Up

Sat 11.06 @ 7:00 p.m. TD James Moody Jazz Festival: Nimbus Dance

Based in Jersey City, N.J., the boundary-pushing, community-driven modern dance ensemble performs a special program as part of the TD James Moody Jazz Festival- including the world premiere of Raucous Caucus Tango , a collaboration with Latin Grammy Award-winning tango virtuoso Pedro Giraudo (bass, bandleader) and his Tango Quartet: Nick Danielson (violin), Rodolfo Zanetti (bandoneon), and Ahmed Alom (piano). is regarded as one of the most compelling tango artists today- an active cultural ambassador for the beautiful and passionate music of his native Argentina. This creative mash-up of bawdy storytelling, slapstick humor, and exquisite choreography pokes fun at our electoral process, set to the passionate, dramatic rhythms of Argentine tango. This show is part of NJPAC's TD James Moody Jazz Festival sponsored by TD Bank. Tickets: $59 and Up

Sun 12.11 @ 3:00 p.m. The Nutcracker: State Ballet Theater of Ukraine

It what has become an annual NJPAC tradition, the State Ballet Theater of Ukraine returns with the beloved holiday favorite, "The Nutcracker." Set to Tchaikovsky's classic score and featuring brand new choreography and productions by Andrey Litvinov, the State Ballet Theater of Ukraine premiered this revised version of "The Nutcracker" to a full house in Dnipro, Ukraine, on December 30-31, 2020. Choreography and design lasted for many months with the pandemic constantly disrupting the process. Fortunately, this new interpretation of a timeless classic still managed to be completed. Tickets: $29 and Up

Sun 12.18 @ 2:00 p.m. + 8:00 p.m. The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Another annual holiday tradition is NJPAC's original holiday extravaganza The Hip Hop Nutcracker: a reimagination of the traditional Tchaikovsky ballet with explosive urban choreography. Rap legend Kurtis "The Breaks" Blow serves as the special guest MC (first rapper to be signed to a major label). Witness unstoppable all-star dancers that creatively perform an inventive remix of the classic story of "The Nutcracker." Expect twists, turns and tons of fun in this full-length show that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season. The Hip Hop Nutcracker has been touring nationwide and performing on the NJPAC stage for seven years, and earning acclaim from critics and audiences from coast to coast. Tickets: $29 and Up