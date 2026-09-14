NJ State Council on the Arts Releases 2026 Artist Fellowship Catalog

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The New Jersey State Council on the Arts announced the release of its 2026 Artist Fellowship Catalog, celebrating the remarkable work of the 99 artists recognized through the Council’s distinguished Individual Artist Fellowship program.

The 2026 catalog, designed in collaboration with 7 Layer Studio, showcases artists working across six disciplines – painting, prose, film/video, printmaking/drawing/book arts, interdisciplinary, and digital/electronic – and reflects the depth and diversity of New Jersey's creative community. Since 1970, the Fellowship program has helped artists advance their creative practice and professional careers.

'A thriving arts industry depends on investing in the artists at the heart of it,' said Lieutenant Governor Dr. Dale Caldwell, who oversees the agency in his role as Secretary of State. “The Individual Artist Fellowship program is an important part of the Arts Council’s multifaceted approach to supporting New Jersey artists directly and in meaningful ways. A program like this is unique and I’m proud that our Council and our state can serve as a model nationwide.”

“Every page of this catalog reflects the unique creativity of artists awarded through this program. It not only celebrates this year’s Fellows but helps connect people with highly regarded New Jersey artists who enrich communities throughout the state,” said the Council’s Artist Services Manager, Stephanie Nerbak.

“The strength of New Jersey’s arts community is rooted in the artists who live, work, and create here,” said the Council’s Executive Director, Allison Tratner. “We are proud to support artists at every stage of their careers and to provide opportunities that help them share their accomplishments and their work with new audiences.”

“The fellowship catalog is beautifully produced and offers a wonderful introduction to the range and richness of contemporary artists working in New Jersey. I especially appreciated discovering artists whose work connects with my own interests. Through last year’s catalog, I found several artists working with similar concepts and was able to connect with them through social media. It’s a meaningful resource not only for celebrating the fellowship recipients, but also for fostering connection within the broader arts community,” said Erin Kuhn, 2026 Fellow.

View the 2026 Artist Fellowship Catalog.

About the New Jersey State Council on the Arts

The New Jersey State Council on Arts, created in 1966, is a division of the NJ Department of State and a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. The Council was established to encourage and foster public interest in the arts; enlarge public and private resources devoted to the arts; promote freedom of expression in the arts; and facilitate the inclusion of art in every public building in New Jersey. The Council believes the arts are central to every element we value most in a modern society, including: human understanding; cultural and civic pride; strong communities; excellent schools; lifelong learning; creative expression; and economic opportunity. To learn more about the Council, please visit artscouncil.nj.gov.

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