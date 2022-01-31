Musicals, Bill Irwin, Bard At The Gate and More Announced at McCarter Theatre

McCarter Theatre has announced its lineup of shows through the spring! Get full details below!

Now - Feb 12

Dreaming Zenzile

A New Musical about legendary singer/activist Miriam Makeba

Makeba's life and message is one of resilience - and forging ahead against the odds. While Broadway and theaters across the US have canceled shows, McCarter has safely launched this ambitious production under extremely challenging circumstance. Audiences will witness a glorious story, created by and starring Grammy Nominated Jazz artist SOMI. MORE

February 24

The Princeton "Sing Off"

Combat Winter Blues with an evening of Harmonic Bliss.

7 top a cappella groups at Princeton University perform on McCarter's main stage. Hear some of the best a cappella groups Princeton has to offer and take part in a post-show discussion on the joys and challenges facing the genre.

March 1

Jeremy Dutcher

First Indigenous Artist in concert at McCarter

The music is playful, reverential, and urgent in conveying contemporary struggles of resistance. A member of Tobique First Nation in New Brunswick, performer, composer, activist Dutcher hears ancestral voices singing forgotten stories from tribal lands, and brings them to the mainstage. MORE

March 18

On Beckett

Smart Laughter for the Family

McCarter hosts the Tour Premiere of the Tony Award winning actor, director, writer & clown Bill Irwin.

On Beckett explores a performer's relationship to famous works like Waiting for Godot, Endgame, Texts for Nothing and more. In Partnership with Mara Isaacs (Hadestown) and Princeton's Lewis Center for the Arts. MORE

Streaming Now/Ongoing

"BARD at the Gate" Streaming Plays

The Digital Stage is always open - No masks required.

Pulitizer prize winning Paula Vogel & McCarter invite global audiences to stream its library of high profile talent

performing in ground-breaking, ambitious NEW plays. Watch when feel like it.

Students EVERYWHERE have free access. MORE