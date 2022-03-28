Music Mountain Theatre Opens THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Music Mountain Theatre's 2022 season continues as the Roger & Hammerstein classic, The Sound of Music, takes the stage on weekends from April 1 through 24. Show times are Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 3 PM & 8 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM.

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

Heading the cast as Maria, the role immortalized on film by Julie Andrews, is Sally Bethmann. She will be joined onstage by Erik Snyder (Captain Georg von Trapp), Libby Kane (Mother Abbess), Bill Weir (Uncle Max), with Audra Casebier making her Music Mountain Theatre debut at Baroness Elsa Schraeder.

Roles of the Von Trapp children will be shared by Finn O'Brien and Tegan Costello), Jamie Bultemeier and Stevie Bowden, Griffin Grushow and Asher Mendelssohn, Giana Ruth Griffiths and Lucy Spiegel, Olivia Greeley and Lillian Mueller, Lorena Bueno-Looney and Julia Mueller, with Kate Jones playing Liesl at all performances opposite Zachary McDevitt as Rolf. Jordan Brennan directs the production with Deven Miller acting as choreographer, and Sue Den Outer handling the musical direction..

In addition to the Mainstage productions, performances for Young Audiences are offered throughout the year! The Frog Prince will be presented on Saturdays April 19, 16, and 23. Showtimes are at 11 AM and 1 PM.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.