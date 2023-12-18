Monthy Python's SPAMALOT is Coming to Haddonfield Plays and Players

The show Opens January 19th and runs through Feb 3rd.
POPULAR
Haddonfield Plays and Players will present Monty Python's Spamalot! Spamalot tells the legendary tale of King Arthur's quest to find the Holy Grail. Inspired by the classic comedy film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. With a mashup of several Monty Python bits, this show will not only delight the Monty Python enthusiast, but any fan of musical comedies.
"This show is going to be a a hilarious romp through the world built by Monty Python. Come join our crazy knights of the round table in their woolly tights and laugh the night away." Says HPP's Managing Artistic Director, Chris Miller
HPP is South Jerseys only BYOB theater, so bring your favorite ale as you listen to the tale of King Arthur and the Holy Grail. The show Opens January 19th and runs through Feb 3rd.
Produced by Haddonfield Plays & Players
Production Team
Directed by: Craig Hutchings
Choreographed by: Achilles Inverso
Music Directed by: Kendra C. Hecker
Under the Artistic Direction of Chris Miller
Cast
King Arthur: Paul McElwee
Lady of The Lake: Martha Marie Wasser
Patsy: CJ Kish
Galahad: Thomas Smith
Lancelot: Justin Walsh
Sir Robin: Bobby Walker
Herbert: Brian Herrick
Bedeviere: Ryan Ruggles
Historian: Sara Flail
With: Danielle Defassio, John Hager, Evan Newlin, Amanda Frederick, Emily Kimble, Danielle Houpt, Jessica Brotherton, Eileen Ashley, Amber Kusching, Chris Jewell, Antonino Baldasari
For Tickets and Information:
856-429-8139
Performances at:
Haddonfield Plays and Players
957 E Atlantic Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Videos
|Jammin in the Loft w the Lynette Sheard Experience f. Nat Adderley Jr
South Orange Performing Arts Center (12/20-12/20)
|A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
|Steel Magnolias
Sieminski Theater (2/02-2/11)
|SPAMALOT
Haddonfield Plays and Players (1/19-2/02)
|Ibsen's Ghost
George Street Playhouse (1/16-2/04)
|Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
Count Basie Center for the Arts (6/01-6/01)
|Auschwitz Tour Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
|The Scarlet Letter
Two River Theater (2/03-2/25)
|Discover Beethoven's Eroica
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
|Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/16-5/16)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You