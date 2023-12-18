Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Monthy Python's SPAMALOT is Coming to Haddonfield Plays and Players

The show Opens January 19th and runs through Feb 3rd.

Dec. 18, 2023

Haddonfield Plays and Players will present Monty Python's Spamalot! Spamalot tells the legendary tale of King Arthur's quest to find the Holy Grail. Inspired by the classic comedy film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. With a mashup of several Monty Python bits, this show will not only delight the Monty Python enthusiast, but any fan of musical comedies.

"This show is going to be a a hilarious romp through the world built by Monty Python. Come join our crazy knights of the round table in their woolly tights and laugh the night away." Says HPP's Managing Artistic Director, Chris Miller

HPP is South Jerseys only BYOB theater, so bring your favorite ale as you listen to the tale of King Arthur and the Holy Grail. The show Opens January 19th and runs through Feb 3rd.

Produced by Haddonfield Plays & Players

Production Team

Directed by: Craig Hutchings

Choreographed by: Achilles Inverso

Music Directed by: Kendra C. Hecker
Under the Artistic Direction of Chris Miller

Cast

King Arthur: Paul McElwee

Lady of The Lake: Martha Marie Wasser

Patsy: CJ Kish

Galahad: Thomas Smith

Lancelot: Justin Walsh

Sir Robin: Bobby Walker

Herbert: Brian Herrick

Bedeviere: Ryan Ruggles

Historian: Sara Flail

With: Danielle Defassio, John Hager, Evan Newlin, Amanda Frederick, Emily Kimble, Danielle Houpt, Jessica Brotherton, Eileen Ashley, Amber Kusching, Chris Jewell, Antonino Baldasari

For Tickets and Information:

Click Here

856-429-8139

info@haddonfieldplayers.com

Performances at:

Haddonfield Plays and Players

957 E Atlantic Ave

Haddonfield, NJ 08033


