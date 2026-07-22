Monmouth Arts to Honor George Clinton, Harlan Coben & More at Annual Gala

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Monmouth Arts has announced BRING ON THE FUNK: Where the Arts Get Down, an unforgettable celebration of music, creativity, culture, and community taking place on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at the iconic The Asbury Hotel and Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park.

The fundraiser will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the “Get Up Offa That Thing” VIP Cocktail Party and at 7:00 p.m. the Funkadelic Dinner Celebration. – The attire is Funky Chic- with lots of sequins! Sponsorship and Tickets for the gala are available at monmoutharts.org benefiting the Monmouth Arts, for 55 years, Monmouth Arts has provided arts programs and services that support the practice, presence, and influence of the arts and of artists throughout Monmouth County.

Inspired by the electric energy, soul, and groove of funk music, this year's event promises a high-energy evening where the arts take center stage and the rhythm never stops. Guests can expect bold visuals, immersive experiences, and a celebration of the artists and institutions shaping our cultural landscape.

The evening will honor an extraordinary lineup of trailblazers and cultural leaders whose work has made a lasting impact across music, literature, community service, and the arts.

George Clinton – Lifetime Achievement in Music Award

This award acknowledges his pioneering contribution to the creation and definition of funk music with Parliament-Funkadelic. He is widely regarded as one of the most foundational and influential architects of modern funk. His visionary sound, iconic recordings, and electrifying performances laid the groundwork for the genre and continue to influence artists across generations.

Dorothea Bongiovi – Outstanding Community Service Award

This award recognizes her commitment to community service, dignity-driven outreach, and her meaningful support of the arts and the creative community throughout our region.

Harlan Coben – Outstanding Literary Achievement Award

This award recognizes his extraordinary career and lasting impact on contemporary literature. His remarkable body of work, international acclaim, and strong ties to Monmouth County make this honor especially meaningful.

Nicole Atkins – Outstanding Musical Achievement Award

This award recognizes her outstanding contributions as a Jersey Shore–born artist whose distinctive voice, genre-defying songwriting, and nationally acclaimed body of work have brought distinction to Monmouth County's creative community.

PNC Bank Arts Center – Distinguished Cultural Landmark Award

This award recognizes the Arts Center's extraordinary contributions to the performing arts and its enduring presence as a regional hub for cultural experiences.

“We are thrilled to honor this remarkable group of artists and leaders who have made a lasting impact on the cultural fabric of Monmouth County,” said Teresa Staub, Executive Director of Monmouth Arts. “Their dedication to the arts deserves recognition, and we look forward to celebrating them on October 29th.”

Past gala honorees have included Kevin Smith, Pat Battle, Darlene Love, Max Weinberg, Blondie, David Bryan, Vincent Pastore, Maureen Van Zandt, Bobby Bandiera, Jake Clemons, Val Emmich, Knowledge Bennett, Chef David Burke, Jenn Hampton, Danny Clinch, Marilyn Schlossbach, and Diane Turton.

As Monmouth Arts' largest annual fundraiser, the gala supports grants, exhibitions, workshops, marketing assistance, and signature programs, including the Monmouth County Senior Art Show, Teen Arts Festival, and Creative Expressions Arts & Wellness Program.

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