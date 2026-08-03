Miguel Cervantes, Lexi Lawson and More to Join BROADWAY IN THE PARK: LET'S ROCK!
The cast will feature Donald Webber, Jr. and more at North Jersey Broadway artists at Memorial Park Amphitheater.
SOMA Stage will present the 5th annual Broadway in the Park concert on Labor Day, Monday, September 7th at 4:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Memorial Park Amphitheater in Maplewood, NJ, just a 35-minute train ride from New York City.
This year's concert, Broadway in the Park: Let's Rock!, features Broadway's biggest rock and pop hits from the 1950s through today. Performed by Broadway stars from across North Jersey, the free outdoor concert has become a beloved Labor Day tradition and New Jersey's biggest celebration of Broadway, drawing approximately 5,000 audience members last year.
South Orange and Maplewood (SOMA) is home to an extraordinary community of Broadway performers, directors, writers, musicians, and other theater professionals. SOMA Stage was founded by Dana Spialter to provide these artists with a creative home in their own backyard while giving the community the opportunity to experience the incredible talent of their neighbors. In addition to producing signature concerts and educational programming, the company is committed to developing new works through its SOMA backStage Reading Series.
The cast features Broadway artists from South Orange, Maplewood, and neighboring North Jersey communities. The full cast includes: Eli Bolin (John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Danielle Ferland (Into the Woods), Becky Gulsvig (A Beautiful Noise), Andrew Kober (Beetlejuice), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton), Ross Lekites (Heart of Rock and Roll), Zal Owen (Harmony), Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen), Charlie Pollock (The Great Gatsby), Allison Posner (The Magnificent Seven), Erin Ramirez (Hamilton), Julie Reiber (Jagged Little Pill), Ben Thompson (Waitress), Mariand Torres (Hell's Kitchen), Emily Grace Tucker (Elf the Musical), Rebecca Covington Webber (Hamilton), Donald Webber, Jr. (Hamilton), Jared Zirilli (Summer). Musical direction will be by Louis Danowsky, also a Jersey resident.
Now in its fifth year, SOMA Stage's Broadway in the Park: Let's Rock! will be presented in partnership with the Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture as a free community event on Monday, September 7 (Labor Day), at 4:30 p.m. at the Memorial Park Amphitheater in Maplewood, NJ. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $15 per person to support SOMA Stage's future programming and artistic initiatives.
|
Are the Bennet Girls OK?
The Theater at The Navesink Library (7/31-8/08)
|
Mean Girls: High School Version
SASY Inc. (8/07-8/09)
|
Girls Night: The Musical
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center (8/07-8/07)
|
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Barry Bostwick
Scottish Rite Auditorium (10/04-10/04)
|
Music and Conversation with Paquito D’Rivera
Enlow Recital Hall (9/18-9/18)
|
The Dragon King
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/24-10/24)
|
Brad Upton: The Comedy Zone
Stockton University Performing Arts Center (10/17-10/17)
|
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center (9/25-9/27)
|
MrBallen: Lights out Live
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center (10/08-10/08)
|
Schoolhouse Rock Live!
Greater Ocean City Theatre Company (8/04-8/04)