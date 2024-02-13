Middletown Arts Center Announces Dunbar Repetory Company Presentation Of BEAUTY OF THE WEEK Staged Reading

Dunbar Repertory Company presents the acclaimed Sweet Potato Pie Reading Series featuring a staged reading of Beauty of the Week, written and directed by Mark Antonio Henderson. The event will take place on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Admission is $10 at the door. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends. For more information, visit www.middletownarts.org or call 732.706.4100.

ABOUT BEAUTY OF THE WEEK

Transport yourself to the soulful vibes of a 1970s black barber shop in Philadelphia. In this compelling play, a dynamic ensemble of characters, each with their own unique flair, embarks on a journey to fulfill their dreams against the backdrop of a changing era. Set to the rhythm of funk and soul, witness the aspirations, camaraderie, and challenges that unfold within the walls of this culturally rich and vibrant community hub.

ABOUT THE DUNBAR REPERTORY COMPANY

Known to residents of Central New Jersey as “Monmouth County's African American Theater Company”, Dunbar Repertory Company is committed to its mission of perpetuating an appreciation of cultural diversity and celebrating African American culture through LIVE literary readings, main stage theatrical productions, education programs and services.

ABOUT THE MIDDLETOWN ARTS CENTER

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, New Jersey that offers performances, exhibits, classes, demonstrations and camps centering on the arts. Its convenient location across from the Middletown train station on Church Street enables easy access and its expanded MAC Annex Education Building is minutes away next to the Middletown Reformed Church. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501c3, the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council which is dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities.

Visit middletownarts.org for more information and to join our mailing list for updates on classes, camps and activities at the Middletown Arts Center.!