McCarter Theatre Center Managing Director Apologizes For 'Arts and Culture Matter' Email

Michael S. Rosenberg, Managing Director of McCarter Theatre Center has issued an apology for the subject line on an email that was sent out from the theatre. The subject line said "Arts and Culture Matter" which some took as the theatre equating arts and culture to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Read Rosenberg's statement below:

I apologize for the very poor choice of words that I used in the subject line for today's email. In saying "Arts and Culture Matter", it came across as if we were equating arts and culture with the Black Lives Matter movement and that is not a belief that McCarter or I hold.

This is absolutely a moment for cultural institutions like McCarter to listen and learn - and we clearly have work to do. I pledge to listen, learn, and do better.

