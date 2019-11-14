Mayo Performing Arts Center Adds Family Friendly Show, HOLIDAY FOR TOYS to Lineup

MPAC has added a new family friendly holiday event, the musical Holidays for Toys, on Sunday, December 1 at 1:30 and 4:30 pm. Tickets are $12-15 and are available for purchase.



Holiday for Toys is a musical for the young -- and young at heart -- that tells the whimsical story of a toy maker and his shop filled with toys, which magically come to life once a year.



This event will also feature a performance by MPAC's teen Performing Arts Company and other holiday surprises!



This event replaces Mooseltoe. The Mooseltoe 2019 tour has been cancelled, including the previously scheduled dates at MPAC for December 1.



All Mooseltoe ticketholders can retain their seats for Holiday for Toys. Mooseltoe ticketholders who do not wish to attend this event may receive an account credit or refund.



Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2019-2020 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.





