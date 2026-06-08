MY BIG GAY ITALIAN to Continue at Hard Rock Atlantic City Through 2028

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Producer, writer and star Anthony J. Wilkinson has signed a new multi-year agreement with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City that extends a series of beloved “My Big Gay Italian” productions at Hard Rock's Sound Waves Theater through 2028.

Tickets are already on sale for “My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure” On Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. It will be followed by “My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis” in the spring of 2027, “My Big Gay Italian Christmas in July” in the summer of 2027 and the world premiere of “My Big Gay Italian Divorce” in the fall of 2027.

In 2028, a 25th Anniversary Celebration and production is planned for “My Big Gay Italian Wedding,” which debuted off Broadway at the Actor's Playhouse in 2003.

“Hard Rock Atlantic City has become such a special home for our shows,” said Anthony J. Wilkinson. “The audiences and staff have welcomed us with open arms and embraced the over-the-top comedy, outrageous characters, heartfelt family dynamics and interactive theatrical experiences. I'm incredibly excited to continue growing the franchise with new productions, new stories, and some huge surprises over the next few years.”

Johnny Kandell, Social Media Editor and Contributor for Out in Jersey, writes, “Hard Rock Atlantic City is proving to be an affirming ally and the ultimate spot for LGBTQ travelers coming to New Jersey's most famous boardwalk.”

ABOUT Anthony Wilkinson

A three-time Daytime Emmy winner and writer, Wilkinson began his career as an Intern Writer at ABC Daytime's “One Life To Live,” working his way up to the position of Associate Director. He earned 11 Daytime Emmy Award nominations resulting in three Daytime Emmy Award wins, and he was a two-time recipient of the Directors Guild of America Award. In 2017, Wilkinson was cast in the Soap Opera, “Tainted Dreams,” which earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

In 2003, Wilkinson's original production of “My Big Gay Italian Wedding” opened Off-Broadway at the Actor's Playhouse and later moved to Theatre Four in the spring of 2004. The restaged production debuted in 2009 at the St. George Theatre on Staten Island to rave reviews with a full out Equity cast in 2010. The run was expected to last six weeks but wound up extending 14 times in the same location. The show played in over 30 cities in the United States as well as Edinburgh, London, Toronto, Sydney, Vancouver, Hong Kong and parts of Ireland and France. In 2018, the show's Italian film version, “Puoi Baciare Lo Sposo” debuted in Italy.

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