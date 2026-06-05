MUSIQUE D'ESPOIR: MUSIC OF HOPE Charity Concert to Benefit Pediatric Cancer Initiatives

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Musique d'Espoir: Music of Hope, a charity concert dedicated to supporting pediatric cancer initiatives, will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 6:30 PM at First Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Centered around themes of hope, compassion, and human connection, the evening invites audiences to experience how music can offer comfort, encouragement, and unity beyond the limits of language.

Presented by Espoir Music Collective and co-produced by Jingyang Dong and Yeshuang Chen, the concert brings together musicians and young performers from the New York and New Jersey area in an evening of music, collaboration, and charitable giving.

The event will also welcome Alicia Zhang, Co-Founder of Big Hope Little Warrior Cancer Foundation, who will attend the concert as a representative of the organization. Special guest speaker David Witten, Professor of Music and Coordinator of Keyboard Studies at the John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University, will offer remarks in support of the concert's charitable mission. The evening will further feature reflections from student performer representatives Amelia He and Millicent Gao, as well as parent representative Yi Wang, whose daughter Avery Song is among the young musicians participating in the concert. Together, they will share perspectives on the value of music, community engagement, and supporting meaningful causes through the arts.

Leading the concert is pianist Jingyang Dong, Founder of Espoir Music Collective. Known for her expressive artistry and commitment to musical engagement, Jingyang is a signed artist with Concerts in Motion and performs actively throughout the New York metropolitan area as both a soloist and chamber musician. In June 2026, her album "Quiet Irises" featuring works by French women composers was released internationally, reflecting her advocacy for overlooked voices and poetic repertoire. She is also a recognized Steinway Top Teacher dedicated to music education and outreach.

Joining her is violinist Yeshuang Chen, a chamber musician, concert producer, and core member of the Paulus Hook Music Foundation's Chamber Music Musicians program. Active in numerous cultural and charitable initiatives throughout the region, Chen has performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, most recently serving as Associate Concertmaster of the New York International Symphony Orchestra and performing with the United Nations Symphony Orchestra during the United Nations' 80th Anniversary celebration alongside renowned artists including Lang Lang and Randall Goosby.

Also featured is violist, conductor, and educator Noah Stevens, whose work spans orchestral leadership, chamber music, and arts education. Based in New York City, Stevens serves as a String Fellow with the Montclair State University Symphony and as a coach with the New Jersey Symphony Youth Orchestra, while maintaining an active performance and conducting career.

In addition to the featured artists, the concert will showcase performances by talented young musicians from the New York and New Jersey area, including: ​​Amelia He, Grant Xin, Amelia Gao, Daryl Li, Declan Huang, Jeremy Yang, Bryant Xin, Siyuan Li, Minchi Cao, Avery Song, Amelia Chen, and Millicent Gao. Repertoire will include works by composers such as J.S. Bach, Chopin, Mozart, Amy Beach, Joe Hisaishi, and Shostakovich, among others, showcasing a diverse selection that spans both classical masterworks and contemporary lyrical favorites.

Founded by parents of pediatric cancer survivors, Big Hope Little Warrior Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children and families affected by pediatric cancer, particularly within the Chinese immigrant community in the United States. Inspired by their own experiences navigating treatment, cultural barriers, and emotional hardship, the organization provides emotional, practical, and community-based support while fostering connection, resilience, and hope for families facing similar journeys. Special thanks to First Presbyterian Church for supporting this charity concert and helping bring this evening of music and hope to the community.

More than a concert, Musique d'Espoir is an opportunity for audiences to come together through music while supporting a meaningful cause. Through performance, generosity, and shared experience, the event hopes to offer an evening of warmth, reflection, and encouragement for both performers and audiences alike.

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