MUSIQ SOULCHILD and ERIC BENET Come to NJPAC in April

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes and presents an intimate evening with Musiq Soulchild and Eric Benet on Friday, April 12th at 8:00 PM.



Philadelphia-born soul jazz musician Musiq Soulchild will perform his sensational sound across North America this fall. Soulchild's unique and smooth sound became integral in the music scene after his debut album, Aijuswanaseing, was released in 2000. He is back and better than ever; don't miss your chance to see him live!



Grammy-nominated R&B star is known for seamlessly fusing jazz, funk, soul, and hip-hop and began on the road to musical stardom by beatboxing and freestyling on the open mic at local jazz clubs.

From barefoot dreadlocked troubadour to suave standard-bearer for contemporary R&B. Eric Benét may have changed his look. Still, one thing has remained consistent: his dedication to crafting authentic music that engages the soul.



"I'm not chasing any current whatever," says Benét, a four-time Grammy Award nominee. "It's about music that gives me goosebumps and touches my soul. That's always been a good barometer for me."



Tickets to see MUSIQ SOULCHILD and Eric Benet are on sale now