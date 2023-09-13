Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with concerts and an art gallery exhibition that reflect the many aspects of Hispanic and Latino culture.

Concerts:

Hitting New Heights

Starring Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8 pm

Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz, the Broadway stars of Hamilton and In the Heights, celebrate today’s greatest composers, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz and other extraordinary songwriters. Together, they share stories and songs from their careers on stage, including music from Wicked, Hamilton and the best of Broadway.

$39-$79

Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8 pm

Nicolas Reyes has been the leader and co-founder of The Gipsy Kings for well over 30 years. In the past three decades, Gipsy Kings have dominated the World Music charts and sold more than 14 million albums worldwide. From France with flamenco roots, the band is known for its fluid guitar work and powerful vocals. Globetrotters in the truest sense, The Gipsy Kings create music that crosses borders.

$61.50-$111.50

Coco Live-to-Film Concert

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3 pm

Disney Pixar’s Coco in Concert on Tour features a screening of the movie Coco, with Oscar® and Grammy®-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s musical score performed live by the 20-member Orquesta Folclorica Nacional de Mexico. Coco also features the Oscar®-winning song “Remember Me” by songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen), and additional songs co-written by Germaine Franco and co-director and screenwriter Adrian Molina.

$29-$59

Exhibiting in the Starlight Gallery:

Xiomaro (October 17-November 28)

Xiomáro's Street Haunting: Photographs Virginia Woolf Might Have Taken

The artistic roots of street photography can be traced as far back as da Vinci’s street sketches. Even Virginia Woolf was inspired to write “Street Haunting,” a 1927 essay describing the profound impact of wandering through London. Likewise, for Xiomaro, New York City is a source for creating candid photographs of dramatic, weird, and ghostly moments – all while not using Photoshop, filters, or other manipulations. If Virginia Woolf were alive today and substituted her pen for a camera, she might have taken photographs that look something like the 16 large prints on view in this exhibition.

Xiomaro (SEE-oh-MAH-ro) is an artist whose photography covers two specialties: bucolic National Parks and surreal urban streets. Harvard University, Morris Museum, and many institutions in the U.S., England, Scotland, and Italy have exhibited and collected his work. A frequent guest on television news programs such as ABC, CBS, PBS, and Fox, his work has also been reported by the New York Times, the Boston Globe, and Fine Art Connoisseur magazine. The artist, of Cuban-Puerto Rican descent, notes that his exhibit “Xiomaro’s Street Haunting” overlaps with three events – Hispanic Heritage Month (and the Mexican community’s anticipation of The Day of the Dead), Halloween, and diminishing daylight as we turn back the clocks. “So I thought it was fitting to select my darker street photographs for the show.” Visit www.xiomaro.com for more information.