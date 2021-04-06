MPAC Announces Slate Of Summer 2021 Drive In Concerts and More Summer Events

Mayo Performing Arts Center will stage six drive in concerts at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm in Morris Township between June and August.



The concerts, held in partnership with Morris County Park Commission, mark the second summer MPAC has held outdoor concerts at Fosterfields. Tickets for all events go on sale April 9. Tickets are $100-$125 per carload. Tickets must be purchased in advance through the MPAC Box Office at http://www.MayoArts.Org or 973-539-8008. No tickets will be sold at the gate.



The MPAC Summer Drive in Concert series is sponsored by Trend Motors.



"We are thrilled to be working with Morris County Park Commission again to stage outdoor concerts against the beautiful backdrop of Fosterfields Living Historical Farm," said Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC. "We look forward to a great summer of rock and pop music presented in a safe environment for families to enjoy a terrific and fun evening of music."



The Summer Drive in Line-up consists of (all shows at 6:30 pm):



June:

Thursday, June 17: The Nerds

Friday, June 18: The Sensational Soul Cruisers



July:

Wednesday, July 14: Classic Skynyrd Live featuring Southern Steel

Thursday, July 15: David Clark's Songs in the Attic: The Music of Billy Joel



August:

Wednesday, August 18: The Jersey Tenors

Thursday, August 19: Boat House Row: The Yacht Rock Experience



The Fosterfields site will be able to accommodate approximately 175 cars that will be spaced out with social distancing guidelines. Prevailing New Jersey regulations for outdoor events will determine whether or not patrons will be able to sit outside of their vehicles.



MPAC was the first major New Jersey performing arts center to stage a drive in concert last year when it presented John Ginty and Friends on June 25, 2020. Overall, MPAC presented seven concerts last summer at Fosterfields and at Rockaway Townsquare Mall.



In addition to drive in concerts, MPAC will continue to present indoor concerts at a current limited capacity of 150 patrons. All events are posted on http://www.MayoArts.org. Additional events will be scheduled and announced shortly.



MPAC's popular Trivia Nights, held on the MPAC plaza in front of the theatre, will return beginning Thursday, April 29 and run every other week through the end of June.



Information on MPAC Summer Camps will be announced soon.