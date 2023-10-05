MCCC's Kelsey Theatre And Theatre To Go Present ROEBLING: The Story Of The Brooklyn Bridge This Month

Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre and Theater To Go will present the stage drama ROEBLING: The Story of the Brooklyn Bridge, written by Hamilton, NJ, resident Mark Violi and directed by Lawrenceville's Ruth Markoe, from Oct. 20-29 on MCCC's West Windsor campus.

This gripping theatrical performance unveils the remarkable journey of Trenton's most famous family as they conquered seemingly insurmountable obstacles to construct one of America's most iconic structures. ROEBLING: The Story of the Brooklyn Bridge brings this captivating tale to life on the stage, illuminating the intense human drama that surrounded this tremendous undertaking and the immense personal challenges faced by the Roebling family.

In their unwavering commitment to construct the Brooklyn Bridge, John Roebling (James Cordingly, Lawrenceville, NJ) and his son Washington (Joey Poliziana, Robbinsville, NJ) persevered against all odds, battling political opposition and enduring personal health tragedies. Yet, when adversity threatened the project's success, it was Emily Roebling (Jennifer Huckleberry, Jobstown, NJ) who defied societal norms to become the driving force in completing the bridge. This is a story of innovation, dedication, perseverance, and the enduring power of family bonds.

The play also features performances by Tom Bessellieu (Hamilton), Stan Karuzis (Lawrenceville), Rob Lasky (New Egypt, NJ), Barry Leonard (Monroe, NJ), Jon Logan (West Windsor), Dennis McGuire (Levittown, Pa.), Jim Morris (Hamilton), Philip Rieschick (Hamilton) and Melissa Rittmann (Ewing, NJ).

Performance Dates and Ticket Information:

Fridays, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27; Saturdays, Oct. 21st and Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.

Sundays, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $20-22

A lobby reception with the cast and crew will follow the Oct. 20 opening night performance. Tickets are available online at Click Here or at the Kelsey box office, (609) 570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is located on the MCCC campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor Township. The theater is wheelchair accessible with free parking adjacent to the venue. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at Click Here.