MCCC's Kelsey Theatre And Theatre To Go Present ROEBLING: The Story Of The Brooklyn Bridge This Month

The show runs Oct. 20-29.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 2 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Review: THE PIANIST at George Street Playhouse is a Compelling Must-See Photo 3 Review: THE PIANIST at George Street Playhouse is a Compelling Must-See
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

MCCC's Kelsey Theatre And Theatre To Go Present ROEBLING: The Story Of The Brooklyn Bridge This Month

Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre and Theater To Go will present the stage drama ROEBLING: The Story of the Brooklyn Bridge, written by Hamilton, NJ, resident Mark Violi and directed by Lawrenceville's Ruth Markoe, from Oct. 20-29 on MCCC's West Windsor campus.

This gripping theatrical performance unveils the remarkable journey of Trenton's most famous family as they conquered seemingly insurmountable obstacles to construct one of America's most iconic structures. ROEBLING: The Story of the Brooklyn Bridge brings this captivating tale to life on the stage, illuminating the intense human drama that surrounded this tremendous undertaking and the immense personal challenges faced by the Roebling family.

In their unwavering commitment to construct the Brooklyn Bridge, John Roebling (James Cordingly, Lawrenceville, NJ) and his son Washington (Joey Poliziana, Robbinsville, NJ) persevered against all odds, battling political opposition and enduring personal health tragedies. Yet, when adversity threatened the project's success, it was Emily Roebling (Jennifer Huckleberry, Jobstown, NJ) who defied societal norms to become the driving force in completing the bridge. This is a story of innovation, dedication, perseverance, and the enduring power of family bonds.

The play also features performances by Tom Bessellieu (Hamilton), Stan Karuzis (Lawrenceville), Rob Lasky (New Egypt, NJ), Barry Leonard (Monroe, NJ), Jon Logan (West Windsor), Dennis McGuire (Levittown, Pa.), Jim Morris (Hamilton), Philip Rieschick (Hamilton) and Melissa Rittmann (Ewing, NJ).

Performance Dates and Ticket Information:

  • Fridays, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27; Saturdays, Oct. 21st and Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.

  • Sundays, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

  • Tickets: $20-22

A lobby reception with the cast and crew will follow the Oct. 20 opening night performance. Tickets are available online at Click Here or at the Kelsey box office, (609) 570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is located on the MCCC campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor Township. The theater is wheelchair accessible with free parking adjacent to the venue. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at Click Here.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Two River Theaters Fall Education to Feature Auditions, Student Matinees, and Metro Schola Photo
Two River Theater's Fall Education to Feature Auditions, Student Matinees, and Metro Scholars

Discover the fall education programs at Two River Theater, including auditions for Love's Labour's Lost, student matinees, and the announcement of the 2023/24 Howard Aronson Metro Scholars. Get involved in professional theater and explore the world of performing arts.

2
New Jersey State Council on the Arts Opens Funding Applications for Largest Grant Programs Photo
New Jersey State Council on the Arts Opens Funding Applications for Largest Grant Programs

The NJ State Council on the Arts is now accepting funding applications for its largest grant programs. These grants will support organizational general operating costs and projects serving artists. Apply now!

3
22nd Annual Young Playwrights Competition Now Accepting Submissions Photo
22nd Annual Young Playwrights Competition Now Accepting Submissions

The 22nd Annual Young Playwrights Competition is now open for submissions. Submit your original plays by January 22, 2024 for a chance to showcase your talent.

4
FUNNY, LIKE AN ABORTION Comes to Mile Square Theatre This Month Photo
FUNNY, LIKE AN ABORTION Comes to Mile Square Theatre This Month

Mile Square Theatre has announced their first play of their 20th anniversary season: The World Premiere of FUNNY, LIKE AN ABORTION, directed by Madsie Flynn. Learn more about the production here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert Video
Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dogfight
Main Street Theatre Company (10/07-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Playhouse 22 (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/16-5/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Guys and Dolls
Middletown Arts Center (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HAIR
Two River Theater (10/06-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nutcracker: Sensory Friendly Performance
Union County Performing Arts Center (12/10-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Handel's Messiah
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (12/15-12/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Niceties
Playhouse 22 (11/11-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RENT
Little Firehouse Theatre (9/09-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You