LoMotion Live Opens Season With TENDERLY: THE SONGS OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY

The performance is on Sunday October 15.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Photo 2 Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater Photo 4 Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater

LoMotion Live Opens Season With TENDERLY: THE SONGS OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY

LoMotion Live will open their season with the cabaret, TENDERLY:THE SONGS OF Rosemary Clooney with Susan Speidel and Joseph Regan. The American singer and actress came to prominence in the early 1950s with the song "Come On-a My House", followed by other pop numbers such as "Botch-a-Me", "Mambo Italiano", "Tenderly", "Half as Much", "Hey There", "This Ole House". Join us as we travel through Clooneys iconic songbook for an afternoon of song and nostalgia. 

Susan Speidel served as Director of Education for the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse and also appeared on stage at Paper Mill in The Student Prince and Jesus Christ Superstar. She has sung with the Key West Pops, the Portland and Seattle Symphonies, the Connecticut Gay Men’s Chorus, and the Orchestra of St. Peters By the Sea, and her musical theater credits include leading roles in Hello Dolly, Follies, Gypsy, Nunsense, Chicago, Mame, Nine, The Pirates of Penzance, Sweeney Todd, and Ragtime. The recipient of two Broadway World Regional Theatre Awards, and a member of the NJ Community Theater Association Hall of Fame, she currently serves on the faculty of the Kean University Theatre Conservatory and teaches for both the Mason Gross School of the Arts and the OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute at Rutgers University.

 Joseph Regan is a fixture on the cabaret scene in the Metropolitan area, performing regularly at Don’t Tell Mama Cabaret and Piano Bar in NYC, at 16 Prospect in Westfield, New Jersey, and online on Virtual Piano Bar. He has been nominated numerous times as Outstanding Piano Bar Instrumentalist by the Manhattan Association of Cabaret and is a teaching artist for the Performing Arts School at the MAYO Performing Arts Center in Morristown. Together, they have created and performed shows throughout NJ, featuring songs from Broadway and the American Popular Songbook. They were the inaugural act booked for the Paper Mill Playhouse Brookside Cabaret (earning a Broadway World Award for Outstanding Cabaret performance), and also performed at the Lobby Theatre of the Tennessee Williams Performing Arts Center in Key West, and at Broadway Baby Bistro Cabaret and Don’t Tell Mama in NYC. For the past five years, they have hosted monthly “Name That Showtune” trivia games at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood.

 



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Pushcart Players Brings PETER AND THE WOLF to The Citizens Bank Theater Photo
Pushcart Players Brings PETER AND THE WOLF to The Citizens Bank Theater

Pushcart Players will present “Peter and the Wolf” on September 16 at The Citizens Bank Theater in Succasunna, NJ. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Bob Dylan Comes To NJPAC For Two Performances In November Photo
Bob Dylan Comes To NJPAC For Two Performances In November

BOB DYLAN brings to ROUGH AND ROWDY WAYS TOUR to NJPAC for two performances. Learn more about the concerts and find out when you can get tickets here!

3
RE: HISTORY CONTEMPORARY TAKES by Figurative Artist Lisa Ficarelli-Halpern Opens At Kean U Photo
RE: HISTORY CONTEMPORARY TAKES by Figurative Artist Lisa Ficarelli-Halpern Opens At Kean University

The Galleries at Kean University will feature the works of Lisa Ficarelli-Halpern, an award-winning American figurative artist known for re-contextualizing art-historical images within a contemporary setting, with the exhibition RE: History Contemporary Takes. It is on view through December 8 at the Karl and Helen Burger Gallery on Kean's Union campus.

4
Players Guild of Leonia to Present GRAND HORIZONS Next Month Photo
Players Guild of Leonia to Present GRAND HORIZONS Next Month

Players Guild of Leonia, founded in 1919, will present Bess Wohl's, Grand Horizons, at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre. Get performance and ticket information here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/07-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jennifer Koh and Jun Märkl Return!
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/05-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grumpy Old Men: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eleemosynary
Playhouse 22 (1/06-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gil Shaham and Xian Zhang
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/22-3/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alex Newell
Enlow Recital Hall (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Good Day
The Shawnee Playhouse (9/09-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Discover Beethoven's Eroica
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You