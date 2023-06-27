LE DINER EN BLANC Returns To Jersey City On August 17

Le Dîner en Blanc returns for a second year in Jersey City. The Parisian-inspired urban picnic characterized by its famous all-white dress code will take place on August 17, 2023. The stunning venue will remain secret until the last minute. This elegant community picnic will celebrate the spirit and culture of Jersey City!

To participate, guests must be invited via the hosts' network or participating partners, or sign up for the Phase 3 waiting list via the official website at jerseycity.dinerenblanc.com and click on the “register” tab.

Le Dîner en Blanc is an event that transports guests into another world. A sea of people, all adorned in white, create memories that last a lifetime. Over the years, Le Dîner en Blanc has become one of the most sought-after culinary events around the world! What was a “friends and word-of-mouth only” event has grown into an international sensation celebrated on six continents.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring Le Dîner en Blanc back to the Jersey City community this summer,” says Anna Gundersen, Associate Executive Director of Art House Productions. “This year the secret location will further elevate the experience for attendees. Join us for a soirée under the stars, an experience filled with music, art, dining, and celebration with friends.”

When participating in Dîner en Blanc, every guest has to play their part and observe certain requirements such as:

Dress code: head-to-toe in white only. Elegance and originality are key.

Table settings: all white

Guests meet at their assigned departure locations and are escorted by a Dîner en Blanc volunteer to the secret location.

French-influenced event-only wine and/or champagne are served.

As per New Jersey Affairs Permit, guests cannot bring their own alcohol. Guests wishing to enjoy wine or Champagne, must pre-purchase online through Le Diner en Blanc's e-store. Guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages.

After the event is over, guests are required to bring all their belongings, leftovers, and litter home with them.

Guests are required to bring:

A table, two white chairs, and a white tablecloth.

A picnic basket consisting of fine food and proper stemware and white dinnerware.

Guests also have the option to order a catered dinner option from the Jersey City-based French restaurant, Madame, that can be picked up on site when guests arrive. Guests wishing to do so must pre-purchase online through Le Dîner en Blanc's e-store.

Le Diner en Blanc – Jersey City gratefully acknowledges The City of Jersey City, Office of Cultural Affairs Jersey City, Exchange Place Alliance, and Madame Jersey City as official partners of the 2023 edition of Le Diner en Blanc in Jersey City.

About the Hosts of Le Diner en Blanc – Jersey City

Le Diner en Blanc – Jersey City is produced by Art House Productions. Art House Productions is committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions presents theater, performing and visual arts festivals, arts events, visual art exhibitions, and adult and youth art classes. For more information about Art House programs or to learn more about what we do and how to engage with us, please visit arthouseproductions.org.

Le Diner en Blanc is so much more than an event. It's a unique cultural movement that empowers friends of friends to gather and celebrate their shared passions for life, food, fashion, and community, year after year, with a pinch of mystery and large serving of spontaneity. Elegantly dressed all in white, guests arrive at a secret location for a chic picnic en masse. They bring their own tables, chairs, picnic baskets—all the trimmings—to sit down with friends and make new connections in one of their city's most beautiful public spaces. The location remains secret up until the very moment of arrival. Over the course of the evening, guests from all backgrounds eat, dance, and reconnect with the finer things in life, as they appreciate the night's magical experience.

To this day, over 120 cities in 40 countries have joined the ever-growing and international network to celebrate gourmet cuisine, offer extraordinary entertainment, and bring together vibrant individuals and bon vivants around the world. While Diner en Blanc International is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, every event in every city is hosted by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the original Parisian concept and wanted to bring it home and dress it up with local flair. For more info, photos, and videos of Le Diner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com.