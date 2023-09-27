KEM and Marsha Ambrosius Will Perform at NJPAC in December

The performance is on Wednesday, December 27th at 8 PM.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

KEM and Marsha Ambrosius Will Perform at NJPAC in December

New Jersey, prepare for one special evening with Soul's Greatness KEM and Marsha Ambrosius as they take to the stage at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Wednesday, December 27th at 8 PM.
 
For all of his life, KEM's music and the emotions involved in bringing it to life on stages worldwide. That passion stems from the days he spent as a child playing the old piano at his grandfather's church.
 
Today, the internationally renowned R&B singer/Songwriter has to his credit: one Platinum-selling album (KEM: ALBUM II); two Gold-selling albums (KEMISTRY; INTIMACY); three GRAMMY nominations; five #1 hit singles ("Love Calls," "I Can't Stop Loving You," "Why Would You Stay," "It's You" and "Nobody"), along with several sold-out national tours and international shows.
 
Special guest opening performer for Kem will be the sensational Marsha Ambrosius. Hailing from Liverpool, England, fans were first introduced to Marsha's undeniable talent as the singing half of the duo Floetry. Their 2000 debut, Floetic produced signature singles like "Say Yes" and "Getting Late" and four Grammy nods. Following the 2005 release of their second studio album, Flo'Ology, the ladies veered creatively and personally. While the split was difficult, Marsha continued to build a name for herself as a songwriter and producer.  Ambrosia is the co-writer of Michael Jackson's "Butterflies"
for the late Michael Jackson and other hits for artists including Alicia Keys, Justin Timberlake, Jamie Foxx, and Nas. She's been nominated for six Grammys and has been honored by BMI as their Songwriter of the Year.
 
This will be one show not to miss,tickets to see Kem and Marsha Ambrosius go on-sale Friday, September 29, 2023 and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office. 




