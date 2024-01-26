Julie Galorenzo to Present ONLY FAMOUS ON TIKTOK at SOPAC This Weekend

Enjoy an evening of music and fun, featuring songs from musical theatre and popular hits. Stick around after the show for the Spirits and Show Tunes event.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Dates Added for Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy's MAMA I'M A BIG Photo 4 MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW Concert Adds Performance Dates

Julie Galorenzo to Present ONLY FAMOUS ON TIKTOK at SOPAC This Weekend

The South Orange Performing Arts Center's (SOPAC) crowd-favorite Cabaret in the Loft series returns this Click Here with locally-beloved performer Julie Galorenzo in her show Only Famous on TikTok. In this evening of music and frivolity, Galorenzo will perform from the Musical Theatre canon along with some of her favorite Pop songs to a sold-out audience! All audience members are invited to stay after the performance and grab the mic during Cabaret in the Loft's first Spirits and Show Tunes event.

Galorenzo is a north Jersey native who grew up performing in musicals throughout Essex and Passaic counties. In 2018, she starred as Mrs. Lovett in Light Opera of New Jersey's production of Sweeney Todd. Or you may have seen her in one of her many "kooky sidekick" roles all over the country, including in Washington, D.C., New Hampshire, Idaho, and Arizona. Additionally, Galorenzo has amassed thousands of followers on social media, where she shares tips to improve your sing, ace your auditions, and so much more. Join millions of others and follow Galorenzo on TikTok and other social media platforms: @juliegalorenzocoaching.

Galorenzo joins the stellar list Cabaret in the Loft alumni that includes Wicked's Ginna Claire Mason; Titanique's Mark Evans; Broadway composer Eli Bolin and his friends who include Kara Lindsay, Christiane Noll, Charlie Pollock, and more; and SOPAC's first-ever Drag Show featuring Queen Asta Lavista. Galorenzo made Cabaret in the Loft history after selling out her show in the first 48 hours!

Began in 2023, the Cabaret in the Loft series has quickly become a SOPAC audience favorite. Curator Matthew Luminello draws on the wealth of talent from the greater South Orange-Maplewood (SOMA) area to put together this series of intimate storytelling and unforgettable performances. These 54 Below-like evenings in the plage "where Broadway comes home to sleep" (The New York Times) are perfect for any Broadway lover!

 




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Roxey Ballet to Present CARMEN in February Photo
Roxey Ballet to Present CARMEN in February

Roxey Ballet presents Carmen, a contemporary masterpiece full of passion and betrayal. Witness the twists of romance and tragic consequences unfold in this sizzling dance production

2
Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey To Open Exhibitions Celebrating Gallery Aferro Photo
Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey To Open Exhibitions Celebrating Gallery Aferro

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey opens exhibitions celebrating Gallery Aferro, a Newark-based arts organization.

3
Review: IBSENS GHOST at George Street Playhouse-A Hilarious Must-See Photo
Review: IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playhouse-A Hilarious Must-See

Are you ready for some good laughs and great entertainment?  That’s just what you’ll find at George Street Playhouse (GSP) with their current production of Ibsen’s Ghost. 

4
Celebrate St. Patricks Day At New Jersey Performing Arts Center In Newark With Trinity Iri Photo
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day At New Jersey Performing Arts Center In Newark With Trinity Irish Dance

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark with The Trinity Irish Dance Company on Sunday, March 17th at 7:00 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Julie Galorenzo to Present ONLY FAMOUS ON TIKTOK at SOPAC This WeekendJulie Galorenzo to Present ONLY FAMOUS ON TIKTOK at SOPAC This Weekend
Roxey Ballet to Present CARMEN in FebruaryRoxey Ballet to Present CARMEN in February
Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey To Open Exhibitions Celebrating Gallery AferroVisual Arts Center Of New Jersey To Open Exhibitions Celebrating Gallery Aferro
Paterson Performing Arts Development Council to Welcome Susan Justiniano As Its Newest Playwright-In-ResidencePaterson Performing Arts Development Council to Welcome Susan Justiniano As Its Newest Playwright-In-Residence

Videos

Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center Video
Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May Video
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024 Video
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Bellini’s Norma: Act 1 Presented by New Jersey Opera Theater in New Jersey Bellini’s Norma: Act 1 Presented by New Jersey Opera Theater
Union County Performing Arts Center (2/24-2/24)
Sunday in the Park with George in New Jersey Sunday in the Park with George
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (3/08-3/24)
Jerry Rivera in New Jersey Jerry Rivera
State Theatre New Jersey (2/16-2/16)
Memphis in New Jersey Memphis
Playhouse 22 (6/07-6/23)
A Little Night Music in New Jersey A Little Night Music
Sieminski Theater (3/07-3/10)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/17-2/17)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
Dan Tepfer - Natural Machines in New Jersey Dan Tepfer - Natural Machines
Morris Museum (2/04-2/04)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/24-2/24)
Carolyn Dorfman Dance: The Legacy Project- A Dance of Hope in New Jersey Carolyn Dorfman Dance: The Legacy Project- A Dance of Hope
Kean Stage (1/28-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You