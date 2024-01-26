Julie Galorenzo to Present ONLY FAMOUS ON TIKTOK at SOPAC This Weekend

The South Orange Performing Arts Center's (SOPAC) crowd-favorite Cabaret in the Loft series returns this Click Here with locally-beloved performer Julie Galorenzo in her show Only Famous on TikTok. In this evening of music and frivolity, Galorenzo will perform from the Musical Theatre canon along with some of her favorite Pop songs to a sold-out audience! All audience members are invited to stay after the performance and grab the mic during Cabaret in the Loft's first Spirits and Show Tunes event.

Galorenzo is a north Jersey native who grew up performing in musicals throughout Essex and Passaic counties. In 2018, she starred as Mrs. Lovett in Light Opera of New Jersey's production of Sweeney Todd. Or you may have seen her in one of her many "kooky sidekick" roles all over the country, including in Washington, D.C., New Hampshire, Idaho, and Arizona. Additionally, Galorenzo has amassed thousands of followers on social media, where she shares tips to improve your sing, ace your auditions, and so much more. Join millions of others and follow Galorenzo on TikTok and other social media platforms: @juliegalorenzocoaching.

Galorenzo joins the stellar list Cabaret in the Loft alumni that includes Wicked's Ginna Claire Mason; Titanique's Mark Evans; Broadway composer Eli Bolin and his friends who include Kara Lindsay, Christiane Noll, Charlie Pollock, and more; and SOPAC's first-ever Drag Show featuring Queen Asta Lavista. Galorenzo made Cabaret in the Loft history after selling out her show in the first 48 hours!

Began in 2023, the Cabaret in the Loft series has quickly become a SOPAC audience favorite. Curator Matthew Luminello draws on the wealth of talent from the greater South Orange-Maplewood (SOMA) area to put together this series of intimate storytelling and unforgettable performances. These 54 Below-like evenings in the plage "where Broadway comes home to sleep" (The New York Times) are perfect for any Broadway lover!